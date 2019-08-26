3G Capital Advisors and Watermark Residential Form Joint Venture to Facilitate Multifamily Development

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 3G Capital Advisors LLC, a boutique real estate advisory firm focused on developing creative capital solutions, announced today that it has entered into a joint venture agreement with Watermark Residential to form Watermark 3G Partners LLC, an entity focused on Class A multifamily development. The venture seeks to develop communities in stable growth markets across the United States that have demonstrated a need for additional multifamily housing.

"Our combined organizations bring together specialized expertise in multifamily real estate development, construction, management and finance with a singular focus on delivering high quality projects for the benefit of the communities and partners with whom we work," said Christopher Hilbert, chief executive officer of 3G Capital Advisors. "Our venture will work to maximize opportunities through customized financial solutions, as well as evaluating new opportunities that have the potential to perform through different market and product cycles. Watermark has a demonstrated history of delivering high quality communities in growth markets across the United States, and we are very pleased to form this partnership with them."

To begin, Watermark 3G Partners plans to develop six Class A multifamily communities in Colorado, Arizona, Michigan, Missouri, and Alabama.

Since 2010, Watermark Residential has constructed over 40 projects totaling more than 10,000 multifamily units. The company has consistently focused on developments in areas experiencing rapid job growth, increased rental demand and new supply barriers.

3G Capital Advisors was formed in January 2019 by commercial real estate investment and financial services industry veterans Christopher Hilbert and R. Kyle Winning. A primary goal of the firm is to bring long-term capital to successful multifamily developers looking to increase overall development activity.

About 3G Capital Advisors, LLC

3G Capital Advisors, LLC is an innovative, boutique advisory firm focused on the intersection of financial services and real estate investing. The firm specializes in advising organizations on the most recent investment products and strategies and creating custom programs that help its clients address the complexities of the market today. 3G Capital Advisors, LLC provides strategic advisory services, product development and real estate advisory services. For more information, go to www.3gcapitaladvisors.com.

