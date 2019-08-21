3G Capital Advisors Facilitates $179.2 Million in Freddie Mac Loans Between Greystone and Watermark J&L Partners

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 3G Capital Advisors, LLC, a boutique real estate advisory firm focused on developing creative capital solutions for its partners, announced today the closing of $179.2 million in permanent financing for Watermark J&L Partners, LLC originated through Greystone and provided by Freddie Mac. The loans will refinance a portfolio of four multifamily communities with a total of 1,188 units in Arkansas, Colorado and Texas.

"A core element of our mission at 3G Capital Advisors is to leverage our experience, expertise, and relationships to maximize debt and equity opportunities for our partners," said Christopher Hilbert, chief executive officer of 3G Capital Advisors. "We couldn't be more pleased to have played a key role in the execution of this group of loans, providing Watermark the capital it needed to continue its growth. Greystone and Freddie Mac are great partners and will continue to evaluate opportunities to serve Watermark going forward."

"3G Capital provided us a window into new agency financing opportunities that will allow us to redeploy capital more efficiently and effectively," said Paul Thrift, CEO of Watermark Residential.

The four properties that received the financing include:

Watermark at Steele Crossing, a 306-unit community in Fayetteville, Arkansas ,

, Watermark on Harvest Junction, a 276-unit community in Longmont, Colorado ,

, Watermark on Twenty Mile, a 294-unit community in Parker, Colorado , and

, and The Ranch at Sienna Plantation, a 312-unit community in Missouri City, Texas .

Each of the loans are fixed rate, 15-year loans with seven years of interest-only payments. The four properties are Class A, suburban assets rich in amenities. The properties are newly built and are at or near full stabilization.

PJ McDevitt originated the transaction on behalf of Greystone, a real estate lending, investment and advisory company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance.

About 3G Capital Advisors, LLC

3G Capital Advisors, LLC is an innovative, boutique advisory firm focused on the intersection of financial services and real estate investing. The firm specializes in advising organizations on the most recent investment products and strategies and creating custom programs that help its clients address the complexities of the market today. 3G Capital Advisors, LLC provides strategic advisory services, product development and real estate advisory services. For more information, go to www.3gcapitaladvisors.com.

