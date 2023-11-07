3H AC Embraces Sustainable Green Heating and Cooling Solutions

3H AC, a leading provider of HVAC solutions, is taking proactive steps to address environmental concerns by promoting sustainable alternatives and replacing outdated, harmful systems. The company's unwavering commitment to quality workmanship and customer service ensures that every client receives top-notch solutions while contributing to a more eco-conscious future.

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3H AC, a trusted name in the HVAC industry for over five decades, proudly announces its commitment to environmental sustainability with a dedicated focus on replacing R22 and inefficient systems.

The company's founder, Thomas H. Hebert, began as an inventor and engineer of energy-efficient HVAC products. Now, in 2023, under Sarah, Brian, and Tom, the company continues to set industry standards with its "Going Green" initiative.

In line with its commitment to green technology, 3H AC offers various services designed to make your home or business more energy-efficient. From residential to commercial installations and maintenance, 3H AC has you covered. Their services include air conditioning installation, Tampa AC repair , duct repair and replacement, furnace repair and replacement, indoor air quality improvements, and more.

"We understand that the world is changing, and we all need to play a role in protecting our environment," said Brian Hebert, one of the 3 "H"'s in the company name. "Our 'Going Green' initiative is a reflection of our dedication to offering eco-friendly HVAC solutions. We will continue to provide the highest quality HVAC services in the area."

One of the key aspects of these Tampa AC companies green technology offerings is the replacement of R22 and inefficient HVAC systems. These systems are not only outdated but also harmful to the environment. By replacing them with energy-efficient alternatives, 3H AC helps customers reduce their energy consumption and carbon emissions while enjoying lower heating and cooling costs.

3H AC is excited to offer special promotions that keep your unit running at its best. New customers can enjoy a $50 discount on any service, including Tampa HVAC repair , while those looking to install a new AC system can benefit from a whopping $750 off their installation costs.

Furthermore, 3H AC employs only the best Nate-certified heating and cooling technicians, ensuring that every job is executed with the highest level of expertise and professionalism. They are so confident in the quality of their work that they offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee, standing behind every service they provide.

3H AC, founded in 1972 by Thomas H. Hebert, has been a pioneer in providing energy-efficient HVAC solutions. With a strong focus on quality craftsmanship and customer service, the company has consistently delivered top-notch residential and commercial air conditioning installation, repair, and maintenance services. Their commitment to "Going Green" is a testament to their dedication to eco-friendly HVAC solutions and environmental sustainability.

