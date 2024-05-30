3iQ and CoinDesk Indices Announce Collaboration to Launch Funds Globally that Track the CoinDesk 20 Index

The CoinDesk 20 Index has generated unprecedented institutional demand with over $5 billion in perpetual futures volume since January 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3iQ Digital Asset Management (3iQ), a pioneer in digital asset management, today announced it has partnered with CoinDesk Indices, the leading provider of digital asset indices since 2014, to make the CoinDesk 20 Index available in several fund structures globally, starting with a Private Cayman Master Fund, followed by Feeder Funds in several regions.

The CoinDesk 20 Index, a highly liquid and actively traded digital asset benchmark, has seen unprecedented institutional demand and trading activity, generating over $5 billion in perpetual futures volume in the past four months. Bullish, the fastest-growing regulated digital asset exchange, listed perpetual futures tracking the CoinDesk 20 following the index's launch in January 2024.

The CoinDesk 20 has been embraced by leading market-making firms and other market participants. Designed for scalability, it tracks the performance of top digital assets, applying a capped market capitalization-weighted methodology to improve diversification. The index caters to institutional investors' growing need for diversified portfolio options beyond bitcoin ETFs.

"CoinDesk Indices is the ideal partner due to its ability to provide the leading index of tradeable and liquid digital assets," said Pascal St-Jean, President & CEO of 3iQ. "Through this partnership, we are excited to offer global investors access to a broad-based, diversified digital asset portfolio as they seek to expand their exposure beyond bitcoin."

This collaboration marks the first step in a series of initiatives between 3iQ and CoinDesk Indices to establish the CoinDesk 20 Index as the gold standard, with the ultimate goal of creating a globally leading broad based crypto index ETF. 3iQ plans to leverage its extensive distribution network and proven track record of collaborating with regulators to achieve first-to-market status.

"Collaborating with a market leader like 3iQ further advances our commitment to empower everyone to participate in the crypto economy with confidence and trust," said Alan Campbell, President of CoinDesk Indices. "We're excited 3iQ will be offering the CoinDesk 20 worldwide to meet increasing institutional and advisor demand."

For more information on 3iQ, and to be the first to know about updates regarding the launch, visit www.3iq.io/cd20.

To learn more about the CoinDesk 20 Index, visit coindeskmarkets.com/cd20.

About CoinDesk Indices

Since 2014, CoinDesk Indices has been at the forefront of the digital asset revolution, empowering investors globally. A subsidiary of Bullish, our indices form the foundation of the world's largest digital asset products. Known for their precision and compliance, flagships such as the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX) and the CoinDesk 20 Index set the industry standard for measuring, trading, and investing in digital assets. With tens of billions of dollars in benchmarked assets, CoinDesk Indices is a trusted partner. Discover more at coindeskmarkets.com.

About 3iQ Digital Asset Management

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is one of the world's leading digital asset investment fund managers, offering investors convenient and familiar investment products to gain exposure to digital assets. 3iQ Corp., 3iQ's affiliated company, was the first Canadian investment fund manager to offer public bitcoin investment funds: The Bitcoin Fund (TSX: QBTC) (TSX: QBTC.U) and the 3iQ Bitcoin ETF (TSX: BTCQ) (TSX: BTCQ.U), as well as public ether investment funds: The Ether Fund (TSX: QETH.UN) (TSX: QETH.U) and the 3iQ Ether Staking ETF (TSX: ETHQ) (TSX: ETHQ.U). To learn more about 3iQ, visit 3iq.io.

SOURCE 3iQ