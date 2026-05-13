3iQ Announces Tommaso Mancuso as President

TORONTO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 3iQ Corp. ("3iQ"), an award-winning global pioneer in institutional digital asset investment solutions, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Tommaso Mancuso as President. He will continue in his role as CIO, overseeing all of 3iQ's investment solutions and strategies, as well as the day-to-day running of the business.

This follows the change in Pascal St-Jean's role to become dual-CEO of both 3iQ and NASDAQ listed Coincheck Group (Nasdaq: CNCK), (see press release here) after the latter's acquisition of 3iQ in March 2026 (see press release here).

Tommaso Mancuso, President and CIO at 3iQ.

Tommaso Mancuso, President and CIO at 3iQ, said:

"As we continue 3iQ's global expansion I am very excited by the prospect of becoming more involved in the wider aspects of the business. In the past six months alone, since joining 3iQ, things have moved forward at an incredibly rapid pace. The team is passionate and driven to maintain 3iQ's position as a leader in digital asset investment management."

Pascal St-Jean, CEO of 3iQ and Coincheck Group, said:

"As I move into a CEO role overseeing the wider 3iQ and Coincheck group, I am delighted to welcome Tommaso to the role of President. Since joining us last summer Tommaso has become a key part of the 3iQ team and instrumental in several of our most significant corporate achievements. I look forward to working with him even more closely as we continue to make 3iQ a first mover and leading provider of digital asset investment solutions."

About 3iQ Digital Asset Management

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is one of the world's leading alternative digital asset managers, pioneering institutional-grade investments. 3iQ launched the world's first Digital Assets Managed Account Platform (QMAP), a hedge fund investment solution, offering innovative risk-managed investment solutions to gain exposure to digital assets. 3iQ was also the first to launch a Bitcoin and Ethereum ETP listed on a major global stock exchange, integrate staking into its Ethereum and Solana ETPs boosting investor returns, and offering other regulated ETPs. 3iQ is a subsidiary of Coincheck Group N.V., a NASDAQ-listed holding company based in the Netherlands. Since 2012, 3iQ has been at the forefront of innovation in digital asset investment management. To learn more about 3iQ, visit 3iq.io

W: https://www.3iq.io/

L: https://www.linkedin.com/company/3iq-corp/

X: https://x.com/3iq_corp

Disclaimer

This release is for informational purposes only, and the content contained herein should not be considered investment advice or a solicitation, offer, or recommendation to sell or buy any asset, strategy, or product. Investing in digital assets involves a high degree of risk, including the loss of principal.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2978196/Tommaso_Mancuso.jpg

SOURCE 3iQ