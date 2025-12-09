3iQ Appoints Ash Tahbazian as Head of Business Development, Canada

Accomplished institutional investment professional to lead national growth in Canada and strengthen institutional, advisor and allocator engagement

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 3iQ Corp. ("3iQ"), a global pioneer in digital asset investment solutions, today announced the appointment of Ash Tahbazian as Head of Business Development, Canada. In this role, Mr. Tahbazian will oversee national growth initiatives and expand 3iQ's presence among institutional investors, family offices, advisors and high-net-worth clients seeking secure, compliant access to the digital asset economy.

Mr. Tahbazian brings more than two decades of experience across asset management, digital assets and institutional client strategy. He has partnered with pension plans, insurance companies, asset managers and family offices in Canada and internationally to help them navigate complex investment structures, adopt emerging technologies and strengthen governance frameworks. He is highly regarded for his ability to translate fast-moving market developments into clear, actionable insights for senior decision-makers.

"Ash's deep institutional background and digital asset expertise make him a strong addition to our global business development team," said Pascal St-Jean, President and CEO of 3iQ. "His ability to provide clarity, discipline, and strategic guidance will support our continuing leadership in Canada and further expand access to our regulated digital asset solutions."

Before joining 3iQ, Mr. Tahbazian held senior roles at State Street and CIBC Mellon, where he contributed to significant revenue growth and led teams of more than 100 professionals across sales, service and relationship management. His experience in custody, fund administration, capital markets, investment analytics and product development gives him a comprehensive view of how institutional portfolios are constructed, monitored and supported throughout investment lifecycles.

Mr. Tahbazian most recently served on the leadership team at Virgo Digital Asset Management, where he focused on distribution strategy, key partnerships and institutional education as digital asset investing evolved. His work emphasized bridging established financial infrastructure with blockchain-based platforms while upholding the governance and regulatory standards required by asset owners and allocators.

At 3iQ, Mr. Tahbazian will lead business development strategy across Canada, deepen engagement with advisors and institutional allocators, and support broader education and adoption around digital asset investing. His approach focuses on clarity, disciplined execution and aligning innovative solutions with institutional needs.

"I'm excited to join 3iQ at a pivotal time for the digital asset industry," said Ash Tahbazian. "Investors are seeking trusted, regulated partners to help them navigate the intersection of traditional finance and blockchain-based opportunities. 3iQ has been a leader and trailblazer in shaping this landscape in Canada, and I look forward to supporting clients as they evaluate digital asset exposure within their portfolios."

Mr. Tahbazian holds both the CFA charter and CPA designation and is a graduate of the University of Toronto.

About 3iQ Digital Asset Management

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is one of the world's leading alternative digital asset managers, pioneering institutional-grade investments. 3iQ launched the world's first Digital Assets Managed Account Platform (QMAP), a hedge fund investment solution, offering innovative risk-managed investment solutions to gain exposure to digital assets. 3iQ was also the first to launch a Bitcoin and Ethereum ETP listed on a major global stock exchange, integrate staking into its Ethereum and Solana ETFs boosting investor returns, and offering other regulated ETFs. In 2024, Monex Group, a leading Japanese financial group, took a majority stake in 3iQ. Since 2012, 3iQ has been at the forefront of innovation in digital asset investment management. To learn more about 3iQ, visit 3iq.io .

