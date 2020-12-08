3Lines' Rocket Fund Continues to Build a Strong Portfolio

3Lines Invests USD $1M in Echosec, a Provider of Threat Intelligence Software Tweet this

Krishna Kunapuli, General Partner, Rocket Fund will join the Advisory team of Echosec. "This latest and the seventh investment by the Rocket Fund in Echosec is significant by its presence in a market which is around $6B in size and is growing at 20% CAGR. Echosec uses numerous machine learning techniques for prediction. Our Partners' deep technical roots to enhance decision making capabilities of the software and strong business operations experience will be fully leveraged by the company", said Kunapuli

"3Lines Rocket Fund is revolutionizing the early stage investment scene with its unique growth-oriented playbook that results in a higher exit valuation and lower dilution for a focused portfolio of ten companies with 3Lines differentiated approach to investment in early stage companies", added Kunapuli

ABOUT 3LINES

3Lines Venture Capital (https://3lines.vc) is a venture capital firm based out of Denver, Colorado. 3Lines has built a portfolio of close to twenty AI-powered early stage companies in the US and India. Rocket Fund is still open for investment and is actively investing in early stage companies.

