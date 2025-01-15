3LS Ventures Invests in Xuron to Drive Innovation in Healthcare with AI-Powered Solutions

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 3LS Ventures Inc., a leading early-stage investor specializing in behavioral health solutions, is proud to announce its strategic investment in Xuron, an innovative healthcare technology company that provides a virtual, intelligent provider training aimed at simulating the patient experience. This partnership demonstrates 3LS Ventures' unwavering commitment to accelerating advancements in healthcare through technology and innovation.

"At 3LS Ventures, we are committed to supporting early-stage companies driving transformative innovations that redefine care and improve lives," said Eric Strickland, CEO of 3LS Inc. "Our investment in Xuron will accelerate their use of AI technology to enhance training for a broader range of clinical and human service professionals, ultimately improving patient outcomes. We are thrilled to partner with Xuron's exceptional team as they work to make meaningful advancements in quality patient care."

Based in Nashville, 3LS Ventures focuses on identifying and supporting mission-driven startups that address critical needs in behavioral health. This latest investment in Xuron builds on the firm's portfolio of solutions designed to create measurable, positive impacts for individuals and communities. Xuron, known for its AI-powered platform, has already demonstrated success in deploying its first-generation tools with early adopters spanning top 20 pharmaceutical companies, multi-state health systems, esteemed medical schools, and prominent continuing medical education (CME) organizations. With 3LS Ventures' backing, Xuron is poised to accelerate the development of its next-generation suite, which integrates virtual humans and data-driven insights to improve behavioral outcomes.

"Xuron represents the type of company we look to support—innovative, impactful, and aligned with our mission to advance healthcare," said Gina Drobnick, CEO of 3LS Ventures. "This investment not only enhances our portfolio but also reinforces our commitment to partnering with companies that deliver real solutions for improving lives."

The partnership highlights 3LS Ventures' focus on fostering innovation that matters. By supporting Xuron, the firm aims to scale transformative technologies that improve the training and education of healthcare professionals, ensuring better outcomes for patients nationwide.

"As a native Nashville founder, it's great to have a local investment team on our side," said Ian Nott, CEO of Xuron. "Their focus in the behavioral health space provides crucial support as we grow and expand. Our vision is to improve the quality of care for Tennesseans and all Americans. We achieve this by focusing on the nuances of human social interactions that are critical to both individual lives and our collective social fabric."

3LS Ventures continues to lead the charge in behavioral health innovation, investing in groundbreaking solutions that redefine care and improve access. This strategic partnership with Xuron is a testament to the firm's dedication to creating a lasting impact in the behavioral health landscape.

About 3LS Ventures Inc.

3LS Ventures Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of 3LS Inc., a Nashville-based employee-owned company that provides administrative and advisory services to human service organizations. 3LS Ventures launched in November 2023 to invest in early-stage companies' solutions that are accelerating positive behavioral health and well-being outcomes.

About Xuron

Xuron is a groundbreaking healthcare technology company leveraging artificial intelligence to revolutionize healthcare education. Its platform combines virtual humans with advanced data analytics to deliver and measure positive behavioral outcomes, empowering healthcare professionals with cutting-edge training tools. With a focus on real-world impact and measurable results, Xuron is redefining care to improve lives nationwide.

For more information, contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE 3LS Ventures Inc