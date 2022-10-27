3M announces Canon printer and inks now qualified for the 3M MCS Warranty for finished graphics.

Addition of Canon Colorado 1650 and UVgel ink brings graphic manufacturers more options to produce graphics backed by the 3M MCS Warranty

ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M is excited to announce the approval of the Canon Colorado 1650 and its UVgel 460 ink with the 3M™ MCS™ Warranty – the most comprehensive graphics warranty in the industry.

After conducting rigorous weathering, mechanical and physical tests, 3M graphics experts determined that Canon meets the requirements defined by the 3M MCS Warranty for applications printed using the Colorado 1650 and UVgel ink, in combination with approved media from 3M.

The 3M MCS Warranty is the first finished graphics warranty in the industry and is widely recognized as the industry gold standard. It provides peace of mind to discriminating users who require optimal durability, quality, performance, and consistency for the intended life of the printed graphic.

"At 3M we take pride in the ability to provide graphic manufacturers the widest selection of premier printing solutions," said Woonsik Shim, Vice President Graphics and Personal Auto Business, 3M Commercial Solutions Division. "Extending the 3M MCS Warranty through our partnership with Canon reinforces our commitment to quality and to our customers' success while inspiring confidence in our film solutions."

"UVgel is a breakthrough technology that is transforming the way wide format graphics and other applications are being produced," said Dirk Brouns, Vice President Large Format Graphics at Canon Production Printing. "By securing the 3M MCS Warranty, we have passed yet another milestone in our long-term strategy to encourage adoption of the technology. By working together with key industry partners such as 3M, we will continue our mission to offer print service providers in this exciting market a wider choice of print technologies and demonstrate the significant difference UVgel could make to their business."

Canon now joins a select group of printer OEMs who can provide graphic manufacturers with the opportunity to produce finished graphics with exceptional quality, performance and consistency for brand owners under the 3M MCS Warranty. We at 3M are excited to welcome Canon and look forward to a mutually beneficial and productive partnership providing top quality graphics and signage for our customers worldwide.

The Colorado 1650 and its UVgel 460 ink will be available under the 3M MCS Warranty beginning Jan. 1, 2023. At this time, customers will be able to register to apply for the 3M MCS Warranty Certificate for the Colorado 1650 and UVgel 460 ink.

About the 3M MCS Warranty

It provides non-prorated protection for the graphic's intended lifespan, including protection against fading, cracking, peeling, blistering, discoloration, and other aspects of graphic performance. Applications covered by the 3M MCS Warranty include vehicle graphics, signs and displays, floor graphics and more.

For more information on the 3M™ MCS™ Warranty and how to obtain certification, please visit our website.

About 3M

3M believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news or on Twitter at @3M or @3MNews.

About Canon

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.6 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2021 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 36 consecutive years and was one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. was featured in Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

