3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced the following investor event:

Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 . Monish Patolawala, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will speak at 8:15 a.m. EDT .

This event will be webcast live and a replay will be available on 3M's Investor Relations website at http://investors.3M.com.

About 3M

Investor Contact:

Bruce Jermeland

(651) 733-1807

Tony Riter

(651) 733-1141

Media Contact:

Tim Post

(612) 398-4190

SOURCE 3M

