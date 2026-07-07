3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event

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3M Company

Jul 07, 2026, 10:15 ET

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced the following investor event:

  • Second-quarter 2026 earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at 8 a.m. CT.

This event will be webcast live and a replay will be available on 3M's Investor Relations website at http://investors.3M.com.

About 3M
3M (NYSE: MMM) is focused on transforming industries around the world by applying science and creating innovative, customer-focused solutions. Our multi-disciplinary team is working to solve tough customer problems by leveraging diverse technology platforms, differentiated capabilities, global footprint, and operational excellence. Discover how 3M is shaping the future at 3M.com/news.

Investor Contact:
Diane Farrow
(612) 202-2449

Media Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE 3M Company

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