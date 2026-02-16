3M appoints Meagan Linn as Senior Vice President, Government Affairs

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M today announced the appointment of Meagan Linn as Senior Vice President, Government Affairs. In this role, Linn will oversee the company's engagement with the executive branch, policymakers, regulatory agencies, and industry associations, globally to advance public policy dialogue. She will also be responsible for developing business growth through government contracts.

Linn brings 20 years of experience in public policy, with 12 years at Northrop Grumman Corporation, most recently as government policy lead and Chief of Staff, and over 8 years in various roles on Capitol Hill.

About 3M
3M (NYSE: MMM) is focused on transforming industries around the world by applying science and creating innovative, customer-focused solutions. Our multi-disciplinary team is working to solve tough customer problems by leveraging diverse technology platforms, differentiated capabilities, global footprint, and operational excellence. Discover how 3M is shaping the future at 3M.com/news.

