3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

May 09, 2023, 16:26 ET

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3M Board of Directors (NYSE:MMM) today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.50 per share for the second quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable June 12, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 19, 2023.

3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

As of March 31, 2023, 3M had 551,672,217 common shares outstanding and 62,093 shareholders of record.

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news or on Twitter at @3M or @3MNews.

