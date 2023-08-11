3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3M Board of Directors (NYSE: MMM) today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.50 per share for the third quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable Sept. 12, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 21, 2023.

3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

As of June 30, 2023, 3M had 551,992,430 common shares outstanding and 61,376 shareholders of record.

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news.

