3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

Feb 03, 2026

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3M Company Board of Directors (NYSE:MMM) today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $0.78 per share for the first quarter of 2026. The dividend is payable March 12, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 13, 2026.

3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

About 3M
3M (NYSE: MMM) is focused on transforming industries around the world by applying science and creating innovative, customer-focused solutions. Our multi-disciplinary team is working to solve tough customer problems by leveraging diverse technology platforms, differentiated capabilities, global footprint, and operational excellence. Discover how 3M is shaping the future at 3M.com/news

