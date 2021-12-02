3M Co., Abrasive Technology Inc., CoorsTek Inc., Curimbaba Group, De Beers Corp., to Emerge as Key Superhard Materials Market Players - A Technavio Exclusive Report

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled "Superhard Materials Market by Type (diamond, CBN, and others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", published by Technavio forecasts the market potential to grow by USD 990.59 million, at a CAGR of 3.78% from 2021 to 2026.

