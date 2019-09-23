3M Collaborates with Wrapmate to Provide Print-Ready Customers to Graphic Professionals

3M is excited to announce a strategic collaboration with Wrapmate to help businesses improve their brand's visibility through high quality vehicle graphics and ultimately help graphic professionals find more customers.

Wrapmate is an online platform where business owners can visualize their brand on a vehicle by simply using their business's website address. Wrapmate uses the URL to scan the website for branded visuals such as logos and imagery and within seconds, a vehicle wrap design is created. This service helps business owners understand what a vehicle wrap would look like in a 3D environment and builds excitement by offering tools for the user to better understand the impact that vehicle graphics have on the awareness of their business.

"Our innovative technology combined with 3M's innovative film products allow for a great dynamic between our two businesses," said Chris Loar, Founder & CEO of Wrapmate. "3M is the perfect fit for a strategic collaboration. We couldn't be more excited about working together to grow the graphics industry."

Business owners can also take the next step of bringing the visual to life by working with Wrapmate, who will interface directly with experienced graphic professionals within the 3M network to complete the job. 3M™ Certified Graphics Installation Companies and 3M™ Preferred Graphics Installers within the Wrapmate Pro network can execute these print-ready jobs and get the opportunity to work with new customers to further build their brands.

"The collaboration between 3M and Wrapmate opens the door to new business opportunities for graphic professionals and saves them time so they can focus on creating impactful transformations," said Troy Kilfoyl of 3M Commercial Solutions Division. "By joining forces with Wrapmate, we are hoping to provide a creative solution to make the vehicle wrap design process easier for graphic professionals and more engaging for businesses everywhere."

Graphic manufacturers can now spend more time focusing on doing great work and less time worrying about customer acquisition.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $33 billion in sales, our 93,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to the world's problems at 3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

About Wrapmate

Wrapmate is an end-to-end digital platform for consumers to get their graphic projects designed, printed and installed. Utilizing Wrapmate's advanced technologies, customers can create and visualize a unique vehicle graphic like never before. Additionally, Wrapmate supports a network of top certified graphic professionals known as Wrapmate Pros, providing them with vehicle wrap customers and tools to help manage their projects. To learn more about Wrapmate, please visit wrapmate.com.

Contact:

Alyse Carbonell

Karwoski & Courage

612-342-9774

alyse.carbonell@creativepr.com

SOURCE 3M

Related Links

https://www.3m.com

