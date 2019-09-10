3M Half Marathon Welcomes the Return of Under Armour as Presenting Sponsor

"At Under Armour, there's nothing we support more than helping athletes achieve their personal best. Our brand's mission is to make athletes better and engineer the gear that helps them do just that," said Josh Rattet, General Manager of Under Armour Run. "For this reason, we're especially proud to support the 3M Half Marathon and runners from all over the world who will be chasing their PR this January."

Under Armour will outfit participants and event volunteers with their HeatGear® running shirts. Additionally, Under Armour will outfit the 3M Half Marathon pace team with race kits and Under Armour HOVR high-performance running footwear. Under Armour's support will be felt by runners on race day in their quest to set a personal best.

"Under Armour's running footwear, apparel, and technology give runners the resources needed to chase their personal best, which is exactly what participants of 3M Half Marathon have done for 25 years," said Jack Murray, co-owner of High Five Events. "We're excited to work with Under Armour for a third year because it continues to provide both of our brands the opportunity to help runners create memories that will last a lifetime."

The 3M Half Marathon boasts one of the fastest 13.1-mile courses in the country and will celebrate its 26th year running on January 19, 2020. Runners will enjoy a point-to-point course with mostly downhill running that showcases some of Austin's finest locations. Starting in north Austin and finishing near the Texas State Capitol, runners will appreciate a 300+' net elevation drop. Registration is currently open.

About High Five Events: Beginning with the launch of a single triathlon in 2003, High Five Events has grown to become one of the largest privately owned event production companies in the United States. In addition to the events it owns and produces, the Austin, Texas-based company offers consulting and event production services to dozens of additional events each year. High Five Events is community-centric and has more than 100 years' combined experience organizing large events across different venue types in a variety of locations. Follow High Five Events on Twitter ( @highfiveevents ), Instagram ( @highfiveevents ), and Facebook ( facebook.com/HighFiveEventsWorldWide/ ) for news and updates.

SOURCE High Five Events

Related Links

https://highfiveevents.com/

