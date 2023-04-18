3M Health Information Systems collaborates with AWS to accelerate AI innovation in clinical documentation

ST. PAUL. Minn., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M Health Information Systems (HIS) announces a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate the innovation and advancement of 3M M*Modal ambient intelligence. As part of the collaboration, 3M will use AWS Machine Learning (ML) and generative AI services, including Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Comprehend Medical and Amazon Transcribe Medical, to help expedite, refine and scale the delivery of 3M's ambient clinical documentation and virtual assistant solutions. Joining forces with AWS will help 3M to further transform the patient-physician experience, placing the focus back on the patient and reducing administrative burden for physicians.

Working with AWS, 3M HIS will advance its conversational AI platform, which is currently preferred by more than 300,000 clinicians. The platform supports cloud-based solutions like 3MTM M*Modal Fluency Direct for real time speech recognition compatible with more than 250 electronic health records (EHRs) and 3MTM M*Modal Fluency Align for ambient clinical documentation. Working with AWS, 3M will help deliver responsible, supportive ML-based clinical documentation and virtual assistant solutions that integrate directly into workflows and help ensure that the physician is in control of the information being entered into a patient's health record.

Pairing 3M cloud-based clinical intelligence with AWS ML services will further help enable 3M ambient clinical documentation solutions to unobtrusively support the complex task of documenting the patient interaction, in compliance with applicable laws and guidelines. This joint approach enables 3M to responsibly deliver credible, usable and valuable technology-powered solutions at scale to bring tangible value to both patients and physicians.

This collaboration expands on 3M HIS' early success in bringing conversational AI and ambient intelligence directly into clinical documentation workflows through 3M Fluency Align. Working with AWS will make it easier for clinicians to automate accurate, complete and structured notes in the EHR a scalable reality. Using contextual understanding, 3M Fluency Align takes the patient-physician conversation and available EHR data to create a quality-reviewed note directly in the patient record, ready for physician review and sign off. 3M's goal is nothing short of transforming patient care delivery and the overall experience of health care. Using Amazon Bedrock's generative AI service, 3M will further scale and accelerate its innovation in conversational AI to deliver even greater flexibility, choice and usability to physician end users.

"We are committed to our mission of creating time to care," said 3M HIS President, Garri Garrison. "The innovation, security and reliability of AWS helps us accelerate the delivery of high-quality clinical documentation. Our overarching goal is to create a better, more sustainable solution and to continue to be a trusted partner that our clients can rely on to reduce administrative tasks and prioritize patient engagement. We look forward to working with AWS and using machine learning and generative AI services to scale our 3M M*Modal conversational and ambient AI solutions."

"We believe that 'language is the highest form of intelligence' and that the smart use of AI in health care can super-charge our clinical ability. 3M M*Modal is a partner we rely on. 3M's ambient capability allows our doctors to focus on what they do best --- 'the Medicine.' When built into clinical workflows, this allows us to focus on direct patient care and makes health care a richer experience," said Dr Shankar Sridharan, consultant paediatric cardiologist and CCIO, Great Ormond Street Hospital, U.K.

"Conversations between health care providers and patients provide the foundation of a patient's diagnosis and treatment plan and drive the clinical documentation workflow," said Tehsin Syed, general manager, Health AI at AWS. "Using AWS ML services, 3M will enable the integration of approved information from physician and patient conversations directly into this workflow, placing the focus on the patient. AWS looks forward to further supporting 3M as they scale access to affordable, consistent, secure, and accurate note-taking and documentation for clinical staff though ML and generative AI."

