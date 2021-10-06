3M Homeowner Survey Shows Strong Interest in Eco-friendly Construction Materials and Practices

"Many homeowners are now inspired to choose construction materials that both serve their conventional purpose and make a positive impact for the environment," said Josh Orman, 3M Industrial Mineral Products Division, Senior Manager of Business Development. "It's encouraging to see consumers and 3M taking action to improve our environment."

The majority of homeowners surveyed – 74% – agree that using eco-friendly construction materials would make a strong impact to the environment, and 70% plan to purchase eco-friendly materials for their next renovation.

Not only do those homeowners find eco-friendly products appealing, but they are also taking the advice of others to influence their purchases; for example, 52% of homeowners surveyed stated they would be more active in considering eco-friendly materials if their friends and family were integrating eco-friendly options into their lives.

"Essentially, what homeowners say and do highly impacts those in their circle of influence," said Orman. "Consider the positive ripple effect of homeowners making eco-friendly choices that educate and influence their friends and family in the process."

Homeowners believe most in recycling and reducing waste as the top activity that will positively impact the environment. Eliminating single-use plastics, using renewable energy, reducing air pollution and selecting energy efficient products round out the top five.

The Home Renovation Study is an independent research study commissioned by 3M to understand interest levels in eco-friendly construction materials and if the industry is meeting homeowner needs. The study was fielded from March through April 2021, across the United States.

For more information on how 3M science can drive change for more sustainable home construction solutions, visit 3M smog-fighter. To read more about the Home Renovation Study, visit 3m.com/homereno.

3M conducted an online survey with 1,585 homeowners. The results shared are statistically significant (i.e., the results were likely not due to chance). Survey respondents had joint or full responsibility for home decisions, started or completed a home renovation project between May 2020 and April 2021, and the demographics reflect the general population of homeowners over the age of 18.

At 3M (NYSE: MMM), we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

