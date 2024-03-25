3M introduces a world's first innovation to help redefine shipping and packaging

News provided by

3M Company

25 Mar, 2024, 09:00 ET

  • First known paper-based product to offer padded protection, curbside recyclability and run on automated packaging machines
  • Up to three times faster than manual packing when paired with qualified automated packaging machines
  • This innovative material uses proprietary padding technology and brings disruptive change to the shipping industry

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harnessing the power of best-in-class materials science, 3M is proud to introduce a world's first innovation to help redefine how the world packs, ships and sells goods across all industries. 3M is launching the first known padded, paper-based curbside recyclable mailer material that businesses can also use to automate their packaging process. This new material called 3M™ Padded Automatable Curbside Recyclable (PACR) Mailer Material is capable of producing packages up to three times faster than manual packing when paired with qualified automated packaging machines.

"3M Science continues to advance and create products that are sustainable and meet stringent performance requirements," said John Banovetz, 3M's chief technology officer. "3M is well positioned to tackle some of the world's biggest challenges, and this includes creating more sustainable and better performing materials to help reduce the impact on our planet."

This new mailer is made with a single layer of kraft paper that is lightweight, durable and resists moisture penetration. The proprietary padding technology helps to effectively protect against drops, bursts, vibration, and other potential risks incurred during shipping.

It is specially designed to be used with qualified automated packaging machines and is heat sealable with potential dwell times under one second to help facilitate fast and efficient operations. The material is not industry specific and is compatible with a range of printing technologies. It also comes in a wide array of sizes to meet the packaging requirements for all kinds of goods.  

For decades, 3M has been an established leader in helping businesses pack and ship reliably. In 2022, the company launched Scotch™ Cushion Lock™ Protective Wrap which is a sustainable alternative to plastic wrap.

Click here to learn more about 3M™ Padded Automatable Curbside Recyclable (PACR) Mailer Material.

About 3M
3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news.

SOURCE 3M Company

