3M introduces a world's first innovation to help redefine shipping and packaging

The first known padded, paper-based curbside recyclable mailer material that businesses can automate packaging with.

"3M Science continues to advance and create products that are sustainable and meet stringent performance requirements," said John Banovetz, 3M's chief technology officer. "3M is well positioned to tackle some of the world's biggest challenges, and this includes creating more sustainable and better performing materials to help reduce the impact on our planet."

This new mailer is made with a single layer of kraft paper that is lightweight, durable and resists moisture penetration. The proprietary padding technology helps to effectively protect against drops, bursts, vibration, and other potential risks incurred during shipping.

It is specially designed to be used with qualified automated packaging machines and is heat sealable with potential dwell times under one second to help facilitate fast and efficient operations. The material is not industry specific and is compatible with a range of printing technologies. It also comes in a wide array of sizes to meet the packaging requirements for all kinds of goods.

For decades, 3M has been an established leader in helping businesses pack and ship reliably. In 2022, the company launched Scotch™ Cushion Lock™ Protective Wrap which is a sustainable alternative to plastic wrap.

