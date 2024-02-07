3M M*Modal AI-powered radiology speech reporting solution is again honored by the #1 Best in KLAS award for the third consecutive year

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M Health Information Systems (HIS) today announced that 3M™ M*Modal Fluency for Imaging is now a four-time #1 Best in KLAS award winner in the Speech Recognition: Front-End Imaging category in the 2024 KLAS Research annual software and services report. According to the KLAS report, 3M Fluency for Imaging surpasses all other front-end speech recognition solutions in the diagnostic imaging speech recognition segment.

"We read almost two million exams per year, so it's mission critical for us to have a speech solution that we can rely on," said Dr. Jonathan Clemente, chief of the department of radiology at Carolinas Medical Center and neuroradiologist with Charlotte Radiology. "3M Fluency for Imaging has made a big difference in how we dictate and create reports – it's well deserved that the solution is the industry leader in its category."

Delivering high accuracy, overall performance and interoperability, 3M Fluency for Imaging is an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered advanced speech understanding and workflow management reporting solution. It is designed to revitalize the radiologist's documentation experience with the creation of faster, better, easier reports. Leveraging conversational AI, built-in computer-assisted physician documentation (CAPD) functionality delivers proactive insights in real time within the reporting workflow to mitigate rework, administrative burden and burnout.

"At a time when radiology departments and practices strive to improve the quality of care while containing costs in a highly competitive environment, we are very proud to be recognized as a leader in the imaging front-end speech recognition segment," said Garri Garrison, president of 3M HIS. "This award only reaffirms our commitment to delivering top ranking, innovative solutions and services to our clients, and we are grateful for their endorsement of our client-first mission."

The 2024 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report recognizes companies that are committed to helping healthcare professionals deliver better patient care. Based solely on client feedback collected via confidential interviews and product evaluations over a one-year period, winning the award signifies top performing solutions that go above and beyond in terms of functionality, performance and customer service. The Best in KLAS award ceremony will be held on March 11, 2024, in Orlando during the 2024 HIMSS Conference (visit the 3M HIS booth # 2241 at HIMSS).

