3M Science at Home Learning Resource Delivers Free On-Demand STEM Education Anywhere, Anytime

Science at Home is a series of science experiment videos that feature 3M scientists and special guests using common household items to make STEM learning as accessible as possible while also showing kids, ages 6-12, that they can connect science to just about anything.

With 3M Science at Home, teachers and families have free access to resources that can help inspire a child.

"We unlock the power of people, ideas, and science to break down barriers and inspire the next generation of innovators," says Denise Rutherford, senior vice president and chief corporate affairs officer, 3M. "With 3M Science at Home, teachers and families have free access to educational resources that can help a child become inspired by science and open new opportunities for them. For 3M, this is another way we are helping to reimagine what's possible and to improve every life — by making science approachable and accessible."

Whether building a marshmallow tower with 3M advanced product development specialist, Mary Caruso Daley, or inflating a balloon using CO2 with 3M research specialist, Cait Meree, Science at Home has something to interest any child, including nearly 30 age-appropriate experiments that all follow the Next Generation Science Standard (NGSS).

This year, Science at Home introduces a Scientist Spotlight series – a library of videos featuring the scientists who have conducted these experiments, explaining what it means to them to be a scientist, what inspired them to pursue science, and helping kids connect to their inner scientist.

According to 3M's original research, 73% of the world recognizes that underrepresented minority groups often lack equal access to STEM education. To help bridge this gap, and provide valuable and needed educational resources to teachers, 3M continues to expand Science at Home to promote and encourage STEM exploration and learning. And, to help ensure these materials are reaching the teachers and students that need them most, including underrepresented communities, 3M has partnered with Teach For America and continues to work with Discovery Education to share these STEM learning resources.

All science experiments currently on the website are made in partnership with The Bakken Museum and Scientific American. Be sure to look out for 10 new videos to be added to the Science at Home website this year. Examples of current experiments include:

Make your own Lava Lamp with 3M Scientist, Theresa Whiting , uses everyday kitchen items to illustrate how polarity and general chemistry can create an at-home lava lamp experience without a heat source.

Scientist, , uses everyday kitchen items to illustrate how polarity and general chemistry can create an at-home lava lamp experience without a heat source. Tune up your Rubber Band Guitar with educator, Michael Bonner , challenges kids to build their own guitar with cardboard and rubber bands to learn about pitch, frequency, and why we hear sound.

, challenges kids to build their own guitar with cardboard and rubber bands to learn about pitch, frequency, and why we hear sound. Make your own Cotton-ball Launcher with 3M Scientist, Mike Lewandowski , breaks down the role of potential and kinetic energy to see how far kids can launch a cotton ball across a table using a rubber band and toilet paper roll.

3M has a long history of supporting and promoting STEM education. In 2020, 3M donated more than $25 million in cash and products to educational initiatives and more than 78,000 volunteer hours, supporting K-12 programs, including the "Visiting Wizards" program where 3M scientists demonstrate hands-on science experiments in classrooms. 3M also supports programs and initiatives for higher education and educator and professional development, in addition to granting scholarships to help students pursue careers in STEM.

In 2020, Science at Home expanded internationally to further support STEM learning resources to teachers, caregivers, parents, and students everywhere – including Russia, South Korea, Mexico, Thailand, South Africa, and more.

To learn more about 3M Science at Home, visit 3M.com/scienceathome.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

SOURCE 3M

Related Links

www.3m.com

