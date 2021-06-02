3M signs Bemis Associates Inc. to distribute and convert 3M™ Scotchlite™ Reflective Material to activewear apparel markets

Reflective materials are an important part of sportswear and activewear apparel and accessories, adding visibility elements to those used in low-light conditions. Bemis transforms rolls of 3M™ Scotchlite™ Reflective Materials into logos and other designs that combine distinctiveness and style to function, creating effective solutions for customers and helps designers at apparel and footwear brands bring their visions to life.

"The collaboration between 3M and Bemis makes the most of the natural synergy between our companies, providing comprehensive solutions to a broader base of activewear customers," said Malou Marasigan, Global Business Director and APAC Area Leader, Scotchlite Reflective Materials. "3M™ Scotchlite™ Reflective Materials and Bemis' adhesive portfolio present a differentiated offering, enabling innovation and creativity in designs while helping to keep consumers visible under low-light conditions."

"This partnership made perfect sense to us," said Mike Johansen, President, Bemis Associates. "Combining our engineering and design expertise in the adhesive arena with 3M's worldwide technical, marketing and lab support in reflective materials allows us to offer customers a solution that is unparalleled.".

With Bemis joining the 3M™ Scotchlite™ Reflective Material global converter network, 3M broadens its reach to its expanding customer base globally, while expanding the converted goods offering through Bemis's broad capabilities.

How Scotchlite Reflective Materials Work

3M™ Scotchlite™ Reflective Transfer Films are intended for use on high-performance safety garments. These patented formulas help enhance the visibility of the wearer at night or in lowlight conditions when illuminated by a light source, such as vehicle headlights or streetlights. 3M is a pioneer in developing the science behind retroreflection and has been advancing the technology in new and groundbreaking ways for over 80 years.

3M™ Scotchlite™ Reflective Material works by returning light rays back to the original source, a result of the retroreflective properties of thousands of microscopic glass beads incorporated into the material. Since very little light is scattered when the light is returned, retroreflective materials enhance the contrast of the wearer to an observer located near the original light source.

3M continues to make advancements in reflective material innovations with products proven to be bright, durable and high quality. To learn more or arrange a call with a 3M safety specialist about how these reflective products can work for you, please visit www.scotchlite.com and www.3m.co.uk/scotchlite.

About Bemis Associates

At Bemis, our creativity and innovation in the world of bonding knows no limits. That's because we are fortunate to employ a team of highly skilled and talented people who have the ability to 'engineer imagination'. Collaborating with the world's greatest brands, we design, create, and construct cool stuff and we are constantly developing new ways to enhance the performance of their products while delivering sleek aesthetics and lightweight, durable applications. For more than 110 years, we have spanned the globe in search of inventive ideas that revolutionize the way we manufacture adhesives, coatings, tapes, and specialty film products for bonding solutions that meet our customers' needs. We promise to continually explore new ways to improve lives through lasting personal and technical bonds.

Headquartered in Shirley, MA with offices worldwide, including our Asia headquarters in Hong Kong, we cater to multiple industries including sportswear, outerwear, intimates, consumer electronics, handbags, automotive, graphics, and beyond. To learn more or find a location near you, visit bemisworldwide.com or check us out on LinkedIn and Vimeo.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to the world's problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

