3M, UT Austin and Nobel Prize Outreach collaborate to inspire future innovators

"The challenges of tomorrow will be solved by the students of today," said 3M's Denise Rutherford. Tweet this

The NPII is a global program that brings Nobel Laureates to universities and research centers to inspire and engage students. 3M has been a Nobel International Partner since 2016 and helped bring the 2018 NPII event to the Twin Cities in partnership with the University of Minnesota. This is the first such collaboration with UT Austin. The event will also include students from the Austin Independent School District, a community of 75,000 students and 125 K-12 schools.

"Here at UT, we're all about creating opportunities to learn from the world's greatest minds," said UT Austin President Jay Hartzell. "Getting to interact with Nobel Laureates has the potential to be pivotal and transformative for our students as they work out their own world-changing paths."

UT Austin and 3M are long-time community partners and recently teamed up to launch the Women in STEM Leadership Collaborative led by the Cockrell School of Engineering's Women in Engineering Program. The effort reflects the shared vision of both organizations to advance equity for women in STEM fields.

"We are delighted to have come together with 3M and UT Austin to deliver this digital event in challenging times," said Laura Sprechmann, CEO of Nobel Prize Outreach. "The Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative strives to bring Nobel Laureates into close contact with the scientists of tomorrow, and we believe that connecting people is crucial – or almost existential – at this difficult moment."

