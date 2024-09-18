3M's "Green Works" docuseries spotlights how green jobs can help drive a more sustainable future

3M's docuseries debuts at Fast Company Innovation Festival ahead of New York Climate Week

Collaboration with Work on Climate will address the critical need for more green talent and provide resources for professionals

3M to emphasize importance of inspiring the workforce, closing the skills gap and developing a green economy talent pipeline during New York Climate Week events

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M is premiering a new global docuseries today, "Green Works," to spotlight individuals working to address climate challenges and the critical need for more talent to support the green transition. The film, produced by 3M in partnership with Generous Films, features five individuals from diverse backgrounds who share their personal journeys as they work across industries to help build a more sustainable future.

By featuring professionals in renewable energy, electric vehicles, climate education, reforestation, and sustainable fashion, "Green Works" demonstrates the powerful impact of green jobs on the planet and its future. The film debuted at a 2024 Fast Company Innovation Festival event – hosted by award winning actor and producer, Lana Condor – and will be available on-demand via Apple TV and Google Play in the coming weeks.

"There is an urgent need for more innovative thinking and diverse approaches to address the challenges of climate change," said Gayle Schueller, senior vice president and chief sustainability officer, 3M. "Through science and technology, we can develop solutions that help drive positive impact for communities and the people that live in them – but we need more people in green jobs with the skillsets necessary to innovate, implement and scale-up these solutions. 'Green Works' can help inspire and motivate job seekers to pursue a career that accelerates this green transition."

"Green Works" was created to build awareness for the vast opportunities available in the green economy and inspire more professionals to join the effort—no matter their industry, expertise, or experience level. The film tells the human side of insights uncovered in the 3M State of Science Insights, a global original research study, that revealed 75% of people say green jobs are crucial to addressing climate change, and many expect to see growth in the green jobs market over the next five years.

Through five unique and inspiring stories, "Green Works" follows leaders who address climate challenges through roles at start-ups, NGOs and large companies, and highlights how having a green job brings a greater sense of purpose and meaning to their life. These stories include:

Dov Rosenmann , Head of Country, Earthworm Foundation, who is passionate about promoting sustainable practices and enhancing organizational development.

who is passionate about promoting sustainable practices and enhancing organizational development. Estefanía Pihen González, formerly the Program Director for Climate Action Pathways for Schools (CAPS), has worked in sustainability education for over 15 years. She recently joined the California Academy of Sciences as its Chief of Education and Learning.

has worked in sustainability education for over 15 years. She recently joined the California Academy of Sciences as its Chief of Education and Learning. Ka-young Hyun, Application Engineer, 3M Automotive and Aerospace Solutions Division, who tests the limits of high-temperature flames to ensure the safety and performance of EV batteries.

who tests the limits of high-temperature flames to ensure the safety and performance of EV batteries. Matthias Martensen , Co-Founder and CEO, Ostrom, who is committed to driving Germany's energy transition by making renewable energy more accessible and inclusive.

who is committed to driving energy transition by making renewable energy more accessible and inclusive. Wang Yilei, Secretary General of China Outdoor Association, Founder, Sportsinnov.Club, who has over a decade of experience in the Chinese sports industry and helps improve sustainable practices.

In addition to the docuseries, 3M is working with Work on Climate, a nonprofit organization on a mission to build the workforce needed to help solve climate change equitably and justly. Work on Climate is known for building the world's largest online community that helps professionals find green jobs. Through this work, the organizations aim to offer practical next steps and resources for professionals interested in pursuing a green career, while highlighting the importance of green job development among influential stakeholders, particularly the private sector. To further expand its global support of green careers, 3Mgives, 3M's community investment arm, is helping to fund the work of Climate Action Pathways for Schools in California, WorldSkills Germany, Korea Science Service and Earthworm Foundation in Brazil and Canada.

"By investing in some of the great organizations working in this space around the world, we can advance 3M's longstanding commitment to expanding equity and opportunities in STEM, skilled trades and now, the green economy," said Michael Stroik, vice president of 3Mgives. "Each of these partners has a proven track record of equipping individuals with skills and resources necessary for an evolving economy. We are honored to collaborate with them and foster a broader conversation around the future of green jobs."

Following the global launch of "Green Works," 3M will spend New York Climate Week highlighting the need to accelerate the green jobs transition. On Tuesday, Sept. 24, 3M will hold a film screening and panel discussion at The Nest Climate Campus. Bill Weber, business building director for 3M Ventures, 3M's corporate venturing arm, will share the stage with Eugene Kirpichov, founder of Work on Climate; Ben Holzemer, head of human capital management at TPG Rise Climate; Taj Eldridge, managing director of climate innovation for Jobs for the Future; and Estefanía Pihen González, chief of education and learning at California Academy of Sciences; to discuss how we can accelerate green jobs development and the green economy. Together they will share their vast expertise for how we can better equip both employers and job seekers to seize the opportunity and fill the talent gap.

"Green Works" was directed by award-winning documentary filmmaker Julio Palacio and produced by Christine Arena ("Let Science Speak," "Not the Science Type," "Skilled") of Generous Films and 3M. To learn more about "Green Works," visit 3M.com/GreenWorks.

