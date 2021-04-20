3N2 Brings Fresh New look to Ripken Baseball

ORLANDO, Fla., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3N2 and Ripken Baseball have entered into a a multi-year partnership with 3N2 being named as the official apparel and uniform provider to Ripken Baseball and The Ripken Experience™. 3N2 is world class in the team uniform space, supplying design forward, quality driven custom head-to-toe packages to teams across the country. Ripken Baseball retail stores and online shop will debut new merchandise this summer, featuring 3N2's durable and dynamic line of comfort-driven, performance-boosting baseball gear.

"3N2 is extremely excited to be partnered with one of the most respected names in the baseball world. Ripken Baseball is a top notch organization bringing competitive family fun to young athletes and families through The Ripken Experience™," said Sean Murphy, CEO of 3N2. "Our goal is to round out The Ripken Experience™ by bringing high quality performance apparel and custom uniforms to the athletes and their families."

The Ripken Experience™ is heading into their biggest summer ever complete with a fresh new look and full re-brand of their facility logos; replacing the original look the company was founded on twenty years ago; and a new exclusive apparel and uniform provider, 3N2. The announcement brings a more personalized feel to each facility's location operating in Aberdeen, MD, Pigeon Forge, TN, and Myrtle Beach, SC, as well as an apparel and uniform performance-boost to all visiting teams and participants.

"As we look ahead to grow and expand our business, it was important for us to modernize our logos to speak to our current and future athletes," said Mike Kenney, Executive Vice President of Ripken Baseball. "We are excited to partner with 3N2 as we now have the perfect opportunity to bring our vision to life with their performance-driven, design-focused uniform and apparel offerings."

3N2 maintains a singular focus on designing and manufacturing the most durable and dynamic line of comfort-driven, performance-boosting baseball gear in the marketplace —footwear, apparel and uniforms that elevate the games of players whether they're eight or eighty, a big leaguer or a t-baller. Established in 2008 and headquartered in Maitland, Florida, 3N2 has built a reputation for putting players first. 3N2 footwear worn by high-profile professional athletes like Aaron Nola, numerous college teams, and premier travel ball organizations.

Ripken Baseball brings teammates, coaches and families together through its Big League Experiences, while teaching the values of the game, and how to play it the right way – the Ripken Way. Ripken Baseball continues to innovate the game through on-site tournaments, camps and clinics hosted at their state-of-the-art youth baseball and softball facilities – The Ripken Experience Aberdeen (Maryland), The Ripken Experience Myrtle Beach (South Carolina), The Ripken Experience Pigeon Forge (Tennessee), and The Ripken Experience at Walt Disney World® Resort (Florida).

