3N2 Named Official Supplier of Game Gear to Full Sail Armada Esports Teams

ORLANDO, Fla., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 3N2, an Orlando-based designer and manufacturer of custom apparel and footwear, has been named an official sponsor of Armada, Full Sail University's collegiate esports organization. Over the course of the multi-year partnership, 3N2 will serve as the exclusive provider of custom gaming jerseys, apparel, footwear and accessories to all of Armada's esports teams.

3N2 Esports Game Gear Bennett Newsome: Esports Strategist at Full Sail University and Twitch Partner

With the support and involvement of Full Sail University students, faculty, staff, and graduates, Full Sail Armada teams compete across a variety of games throughout the year including Overwatch, League of Legends, Hearthstone, and more. In addition to its core sponsorship, 3N2 will design and manufacture Armada fan gear, be featured in Armada marketing materials, and help co-market gaming events at "The Fortress."

The Fortress is home to esports on Full Sail University's campus. Designed to host everything from friendly campus game play and full competitive collegiate tournaments, to professional level events, this unique venue is the largest collegiate esports arena in the country. It features capacity for 500+ fans, 10 million pixels of LED wall to support dynamic visual presentations and graphics, and a concert-level PA system.

3N2 will fulfill its sponsorship role via 3N2 Game Gear, a division focused exclusively on custom esports jerseys and other gaming apparel and accessories. 3N2 Game Gear is unique in providing 100% customizable gear to the esports community. This means that each piece of custom gaming apparel is cut and sewn at production time, allowing for intricate wrap-around designs that flow fluidly across seams, doing away with ugly breaks in colors and patterns. Highly specialized inks are also employed to produce intensely vibrant colors that are dyed directly into fabrics to eliminate peeling, cracking, and picking.

Full Sail University's VP and Creative Director Craig Daily stated, "The team at 3N2 was exceptionally skilled at bringing the designs we created to life for both the Armada team and spectator jerseys." He further added, "It's an exciting time for our student esports athletes, fans and the community to rally in support of Armada. Knowing the gear is of exceptional quality, we look forward to seeing the jerseys created by 3N2 proudly worn during tournament play, on campus and across the country."

3N2 CEO Sean Murphy feels the partnership with Full Sail is a perfect fit. "With 3N2 Game Gear we were one of the first to commit and invest in custom gaming jerseys and apparel. I can't think of a more fitting sponsorship opportunity than with a true esports pioneer like Full Sail. They are the model for what esports can be at the university level with the best venue in the country, if not the world. We couldn't be happier."

Murphy is equally excited by the prospects the partnership holds for Full Sail students. As part of its agreement, 3N2 Game Gear will provide Full Sail students with research, internship, and post-graduate employment opportunities. "We didn't have to be sold on this. We feel fortunate to have an avenue for getting in front of Full Sail students. Its grads are defining what esports will be in the years to come and we're hoping they'll help 3N2 Game Gear define what it looks like."

About 3N2 Game Gear

Headquartered in Orlando, FL, 3N2 Game Gear is a division of 3N2 Sports, Inc. 3N2 Game Gear maintains a singular focus on designing and developing the most visually dynamic and high-performance custom esports apparel and accessories in the marketplace. Learn more at www.3N2GameGear.com

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment, media, arts and technology. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received accolades throughout its 40-year history, including most recently: One of the 2019 "Top Graduate & Undergraduate Schools to Study Game Design" by The Princeton Review, one of the 2016 "Top 25 Music Schools" by The Hollywood Reporter, and one of the 2018 "Top 50 Film Schools" by The Wrap Magazine. The Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges also named Full Sail the 2016 "School/College of the Year."

Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 70,000+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including OSCAR®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, ADDY®, MTV Video Music Award, and Video Game Award honors.

Facebook.com/FullSailUniversity

Twitter.com/FullSail

FullSail.edu

Media Contact:

Josh Pollack

216576@email4pr.com

877-362-1440

SOURCE 3N2

Related Links

http://www.3N2GameGear.com

