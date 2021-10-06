3N2 Team Clutch to Field Six Teams at 2021 WWBA World Championship

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3N2, an Orlando-based designer and manufacturer of custom athletic apparel and footwear, has announced that six of the baseball teams in its 3N2 Team Clutch program will be participating in the pool playing for the 2021 WWBA World Championship. Team Clutch is 3N2's sponsorship program for elite travel baseball teams. The exclusive nationwide program only invites a handful of organizations to join every year.

This is the 23rd Annual WWBA World Championship for organizer Perfect Game Baseball Association. The tournament will take place on October 7-11 at the Roger Dean Complex located at 4751 Main Street in Jupiter, Florida. The WWBA World Championship is considered the number one scouting attraction in all of amateur baseball. This annual championship tournament attracts the top players and teams in the country as well as 700+ MLB and college coaches.

The six teams representing 3N2 Team Clutch at the tournament include the 3N2 Sticks (Arkansas Sticks), Next Level Titans, Scorpions Baseball Club, Upstate Mavericks, Team Georgia, and South Charlotte Panthers. Both the Panthers and Sticks are considered favorites in their preliminary pools.

"We're excited to represent 3N2 and the state of Arkansas in the biggest event there is – Jupiter", said Chase Brewster, Head Coach of the 3N2 Sticks. "We're also excited to break out the new 'All-Star' uniforms that the team at 3N2 designed for us. We hope to be the first program to wear them."

3N2 CEO, Sean Murphy, has been the driver behind the development of the company's Team Clutch program and is proud of the support it has been able to provide travel ball programs. "All of us at 3N2 would like to congratulate the Team Clutch players and coaches participating in this year's championship tourney. We appreciate your talent, dedication and hard work. Bring home a trophy for the 3N2 family!"

About 3N2

Headquartered in Orlando, FL, 3N2 maintains a singular focus on designing and developing the most durable and dynamic line of high-performance athletic footwear and apparel on the diamond. For more on 3N2, visit 3N2Sports.com

