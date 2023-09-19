3nets announces the release of X-Connect™ a secure data pipeline solution that simplifies and enables secure IT workload connectivity and data transfer across all environments

News provided by

3nets, Inc.

19 Sep, 2023, 10:15 ET

Enabling the Freedom of Data Movement is Critical to Next Generation Cloud Architectures

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3nets, a software and solution provider, driven to assist businesses' digital transformation journey, has announced the release of X-Connect™, a secure data pipeline solution that enables secure IT workload connectivity and data transfer across all environments.

Designed to meet the evolving demands of business data needs, X-Connect presents a transformative approach to connecting all IT workload environments with unparalleled efficiency.  This innovation addresses the pressing need for rapid connectivity between IT resources, enabling customers to simplify and standardize the orchestration of secure internet based connectivity with simple point and click provisioning.

"X-Connect represents a monumental leap in data connectivity technology," said Frank Bradbury, Head of Product, at 3nets."We empower businesses to operate with unparalleled efficiency, while freeing them from the shackles of networking complexity and silo'd data repositories.  X-Connect will usher in the use of edge cloud computing, by simplifying the connectivity required between the distributed edge, simplifying and securing direct connectivity between workloads wherever they are established, while at the same time eliminating expensive cloud data transit charges."

X-Connect addresses a few of the challenges that prevent customers from operating in multiple clouds or edge cloud environments by efficiently connecting and optimizing the flow of data between all cloud environments. Existing connectivity requires customers to establish multiple point to point VPNs to connect workloads securely.  Whether it is between edge locations and the cloud, or multiple edge locations, this methodology does not scale, often requiring multiple service offerings, ultimately creating a chaotic operational environment that is inefficient and open to misconfigurations and security holes.  X-Connect™ standardizes connectivity across all environments, removes the limitations and inefficiencies of existing Managed Site to Site VPN solutions, increases throughput, standardizes security, while reducing workload to workload latency.  Additionally, all the capabilities of 3nets | CloudNavigator are provided, which includes network segmentation across these same environments.

About 3nets

3nets.io is a Santa Clara, CA company on a mission to accelerate the world's digital transformation.  3nets aims to unlock the full potential of edge cloud computing by simplifying today's complex multi-cloud environment and delivering value added services to enhance application and service delivery. 

3nets is Multi-cloud Networking without Borders

www.3nets.io

Contact: [email protected] 

SOURCE 3nets, Inc.

Also from this source

3nets | CloudNavigator™ a Secure, hybrid multi-cloud Service Delivery Platform (SDP), released to benefit digital transformation

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.