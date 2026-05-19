3P Processing Names Ben Murrell Chief Executive Officer

WICHITA, Kan., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 3P Processing, a leading provider of metal processing and finishing solutions to the aerospace industry, today announced the appointment of Ben Murrell as Chief Executive Officer.

With a proven track record of driving transformational growth, Mr. Murrell now spearheads 3P's next chapter of expansion and customer-centric innovation, following its acquisition last year by Littlejohn Capital.

He succeeds Terry Karst, who is retiring after leading 3P since 2008 and helping propel 3P to a market leading position with embedded, long-term customer relationships. Mr. Murrell is expected to build on this foundation by further expanding 3P's market share and strengthening its reputation as the supplier of choice for specialized one-stop surface metal processing and finishing to the commercial aerospace, business aviation and defense industries.

Angus C. Littlejohn III, President of Littlejohn Capital, said, "Ben is an experienced aerospace and defense executive with 20+ years of management experience and we are thrilled to welcome him to 3P. His inclusive leadership style, industry expertise, growth orientation and dedication to operational excellence align perfectly with our long-term vision for 3P. We're confident that his leadership and previous experience position the company strongly to drive further innovation and growth. Terry has paved the way to get the company where it is today and put it on a trajectory for continued success and we thank him for his many years of service to 3P."

Mr. Murrell has extensive business management, technical, and operations experience. Most recently, he served in the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul division of Triumph Aerospace/AAR. Prior to that he served with Honeywell, was with Spirit AeroSystems for five years and Bombardier for nearly 20 years. Mr. Murrell received a B.S. degree in Aerospace Engineering from Wichita State University and his M.B.A. from Newman University.

About 3P Processing

Founded in 1974, 3P is a full-service provider of several metal finishing, testing and inspection processes for the aerospace and defense industries. 3P is a trusted partner providing solutions for the world's largest aerospace OEM suppliers and operates out of its Wichita, Kansas facility. The company services aluminum, titanium and steel aerostructure components with non-destructive testing, masking, painting, chemical processing and anodizing processes. For more information, visit www.3pprocessing.com.

About Littlejohn Capital

Littlejohn Capital is the family office of Angus C. Littlejohn Jr., co-founder of Littlejohn & Co., where he currently serves as Chairman Emeritus. Founded in 2013, Littlejohn Capital seeks to make control investments in small to mid-sized private companies that are undergoing strategic, operational or generational transition. For more information, visit www.littlejohncapital.com.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations LLC

914-834-4334

SOURCE 3P Processing