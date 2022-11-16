3PartArt Launches Debut Poetry + AI Art NFT Collection

Associated NFT Book Now Available on Amazon



CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3PartArt, an innovator who bridges poetry, NFT and AI art has reimagined the future of art expression, launched their debut NFT collection "The Dreamer" which is now available on OpenSea. The associated NFT book has also launched on Amazon. The collection marks the first of its kind in the Web 3.0 era.

The debut NFT collection features 100 single edition AI Art NFTs all inspired by their original poem "The Dreamer". The NFT book includes the poem, all 100 AI artworks and an additional 25 unique images.

3PartArt NFT Project

Eric Cohen, founder of 3PartArt, says, "We have all heard that a picture is worth a thousand words but come explore how a few beautiful words can be worth many pictures". The unique artwork collection is now available on OpenSea and their NFT coffee table book which includes the poem, and all associated artwork is now available on Amazon.

As blockchain ecosystems mature and NFT art develops 3PartArt is the trailblazer exploring the future of new forms of expression and blending the most innovative technologies. "We are excited to launch our debut NFT collection and NFT coffee table book," said Eric, "We are always looking at ways to expand and to ensure our customers and community have a high-quality experience".

For more information, please visit 3PartArt.com. The NFTs are available for purchase at OpenSea.

About 3PartArt

3PartArt is a trailblazer in web3.0 Poetry, creating new forms of artistic expression. 3PartArt is dedicated to portraying poetry through an AI lens. We are innovators, poets, and technologists seeking to break down barriers and build community. 3PartArt enables poetry lovers to extract more value from poetry by creating single edition collectibles, books and more. 3PartArt's debut NFT collection is now available on OpenSea and the associated NFT coffee table book is now available on Amazon.

