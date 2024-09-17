3Pillar Announces New Innovation Hub to Drive Market-Leading Digital Product Engineering and AI Transformation Advancements

3Pillar's Chief Innovation Officer Pankaj Chawla to Lead Global Innovation-at-Scale Initiatives

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar , a leading modern application strategy, design and engineering firm, today announced its intention to build a new Innovation Hub in India aimed at expanding its expertise at the intersection of product engineering and cognitive computing. 3Pillar's Chief Innovation Officer, Pankaj Chawla, will relocate to India to lead the Innovation Hub and direct other key global initiatives. This senior executive presence in India highlights 3Pillar's dedication to aligning our global expertise with the needs of our clients, ensuring they benefit from cutting-edge talent and solutions.

Chawla will focus on key initiatives including:

Innovation Hub: Expanding on the success of 3Pillar's US Innovation Lab, the new Innovation Hub in 3Pillar's Noida, India office will serve as an incubator, demonstrating the company's proven expertise and providing clients with access to advanced technologies and expert teams skilled in fostering a culture of experimentation and innovation.

Expanding on the success of 3Pillar's US Innovation Lab, the new Innovation Hub in 3Pillar's Noida, office will serve as an incubator, demonstrating the company's proven expertise and providing clients with access to advanced technologies and expert teams skilled in fostering a culture of experimentation and innovation. Deeper Client Engagement: Strengthening client relationships by offering a unique opportunity to co-innovate directly with the 3Pillar Innovation team in a state-of-the-art facility that accelerates ideas from visionary concepts to market-ready ideas.

Strengthening client relationships by offering a unique opportunity to co-innovate directly with the 3Pillar Innovation team in a state-of-the-art facility that accelerates ideas from visionary concepts to market-ready ideas. Emerging-Technology Capability & Asset Development: Building solutions that empower clients to navigate today's pressing digital and AI product development challenges.

"This move represents a unique opportunity to immerse myself in one of the most dynamic technology environments in the world and leverage my two plus decades of experience and expertise in expanding 3Pillar's global innovation on behalf of its clients," said Chawla. "I'm excited to work with our talented teams in the India and Eastern Europe regions to drive initiatives that will take 3Pillar's clients' businesses to new heights."

Helping Clients Make the Most of AI and Digital Transformation Investments

3Pillar has a proud history of pioneering cutting-edge technology innovation, working to ensure the AI and digital transformation solutions they develop have immediate, tangible business impact for clients. Some of these innovations include:

3Pillar's Healthcare AI chatbot , trained on payer data to deliver price transparency to patients even before they enter a doctor's office.

, trained on payer data to deliver price transparency to patients even before they enter a doctor's office. 3Pillar NEXUS, a proprietary GenAI Application Platform, which offers a quickstart infrastructure for multiple LLMs, routing and private datasets that can be set up in minutes for a rapid GenAI application development and deployment.

An IIOT Platform using 100K+ sensors powered by AI and machine learning for a client in the nuclear power industry with 40 reactors across 10+ sites to reduce operating and maintenance costs as well as improve performance.

3Pillar's software archeology asset that allows clients to understand legacy code structure, and logic, create diagrams and documentation, and identify areas to refactor, improve and modernize their applications.

Automated DevOps & testing tooling based on 3Pillar's proprietary frameworks that allows for enhanced scalability in modernizing existing client processes and quickly delivering on new releases to compete effectively.

The new Innovation Hub will allow the 3Pillar team to showcase the company's skills and host clients to collaborate on and build new solutions to solve their most pressing challenges. Building off 3Pillar's deep history in product and data engineering, this next chapter will allow the company to aid modern businesses in their digital and AI transformation journeys.

"Our decision to have Pankaj lead from India is a testament to our commitment to our clients through global excellence and innovation," said Mike Detwiler, CEO of 3Pillar. "By being located in India, Pankaj will be at the forefront of our efforts to foster innovation, create new capabilities, streamline operations, and expand our global footprint in the region – all in service of delivering significant benefits to our clients and stakeholders."

About 3Pillar

At 3Pillar, we believe something truly incredible happens at the intersection of product engineering and cognitive computing. As the leading modern application strategy, design and engineering firm, 3Pillar brings unrivaled expertise that enables clients to execute the mission-critical software development initiatives needed to compete in the digital economy. Our global team doesn't just develop software—we help clients set bold ideas into motion and accelerate innovation. 3Pillar supports its clients with offices across North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Learn more at www.3pillarglobal.com .

SOURCE 3Pillar