3Pillar Global Acquires Costa Rica-based Digital Services Company Isthmus

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global, a leading developer of innovative digital products, today announced it's expanding its business through the acquisition of Costa Rica-based software development firm Isthmus Software.

This acquisition is a significant part of 3Pillar's new growth strategy, kicked off in early 2020 by a new investment partnership with New York-based private equity investor CIP Capital to fuel the company's continuing growth. To support this era of expansion and deepened client service capabilities, 3Pillar also recently added two new executive leadership positions, welcoming David Sawatzky as the chief delivery officer and Noel Christopher as chief commercial officer.

"The acquisition of Isthmus brings expanded engineering excellence and development expertise to the 3Pillar team, but more, their leadership and team members share our strong core set of values and our focus on innovative digital transformation," said David DeWolf, CEO of 3Pillar. "With this acquisition, we now have more than 200 outstanding new team members and have expanded our ability to drive successful product outcomes for our clients. We're excited to welcome Isthmus to the 3Pillar global team."

With the addition of two offices in Costa Rica, the acquisition of Isthmus enhances 3Pillar's global footprint and increases its global team of product developers and innovation strategists. The combined teams will explore opportunities to leverage 3Pillar's extended capabilities to expand client relationships. In addition to its strong engineering talent, Isthmus's distinguished roster of clients, including global brands like Walmart and VMware, will accelerate 3Pillar's growth.

Isthmus and 3Pillar will undergo a deliberate integration process that will ultimately merge them into one 3Pillar Global brand.

"We look forward to bringing our breadth and diversity of experience to 3Pillar's dynamic team to serve the needs of current and new clients," said Marie-France Beaulieu, CEO of Isthmus. "This is an exciting new chapter for our talented team, and we are eager to begin the process of transitioning into the 3Pillar global family."

"This strategic acquisition extends 3Pillar's digital development capabilities and expands its global delivery capabilities," said Justin Lipton, Managing Partner at CIP Capital. "The team will continue to invest aggressively to serve its client base and continue to position 3Pillar as a world leader in the software services industry."

About 3Pillar Global

3Pillar Global builds breakthrough software products that power digital businesses. 3Pillar is an innovative product development partner whose solutions drive rapid revenue, market share, and customer growth for industry leaders like CARFAX, Fortune, and PBS. Leveraging a lean and agile approach, 3Pillar delivers value-generating, digital solutions with specialized product strategy and management, user experience design, as well as software and data engineering expertise across mobile, cloud, and disruptive technologies. Visit www.3pillarglobal.com for more information and career opportunities. To learn more about the Product Mindset, visit www.productmindset.com and pick up a copy of "The Product Mindset: Succeed in the Digital Economy by Changing the Way Your Organization Thinks," by 3Pillar CEO David DeWolf and VP of Product Strategy & Design Jessica Hall.

About Isthmus

Isthmus Software is a premier software development company operating from Costa Rica since 2003 focused on the U.S. and Central American markets. With over 200 employees, it uses an agile development process and market-aligned technologies in dedicated team and staff augmentation modalities to drive value for its clients, which range from SMBs to Fortune 500 companies.

