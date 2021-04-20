3Pillar Global Acquires North Carolina-based Software Firm, Software Development Europe

FAIRFAX, Va., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global, a leading developer of innovative digital products, today announced it is expanding its business through the acquisition of North Carolina-based software development firm, Software Development Europe.

The addition of Software Development Europe is the latest in a line of strategic acquisitions and hires by 3Pillar as part of their accelerated growth strategy. 3Pillar also recently acquired a stronger foothold in Latin America with the acquisitions of Arizona-based Tiempo Development and Costa Rica-based Isthmus Software.

"Combining the strengths of the Software Development Europe team with the skilled team at 3Pillar allows us to deliver expanded engineering excellence and development expertise to our clients," said David DeWolf, CEO of 3Pillar. "But more, their leadership and team members share our strong belief in the power of team and our focus on innovative digital transformation. We're excited to welcome Software Development Europe to the 3Pillar Global family."

The acquisition of Software Development Europe will add to 3Pillar's growing global footprint and expand the 3Pillar team to more than 1800 employees across 6 countries. With global offices and delivery centers in the U.S., Latin America, Europe, and APAC, 3Pillar continues to deliver their clients high quality digital product development services on a 24/5 cycle.

"Software Development Europe has consistently provided top engineering talent and product development services to our clients," said Donnie Goins, Chief Engineering Officer, Software Development Europe. "We're thrilled to take our team to the next level by joining 3Pillar Global. We not only share a commitment to quality, but we also share a strongly aligned value set that will strengthen this combined team."

DecisionPoint Advisors served as the exclusive financial advisor to Software Development Europe on this transaction.

For more information on 3Pillar Global and their work building software products for digitally-transforming businesses, visit www.3pillarglobal.com .

About 3Pillar Global

3Pillar Global builds breakthrough software products that power digital businesses. 3Pillar is an innovative product development partner whose solutions drive rapid revenue, market share, and customer growth for industry leaders like CARFAX, Fortune, and PBS. Leveraging a lean and agile approach, 3Pillar delivers value-generating, digital solutions with specialized product strategy and management, user experience design, as well as software and data engineering expertise across mobile, cloud, and disruptive technologies. Visit www.3pillarglobal.com for more information and career opportunities. To learn more about the Product Mindset, visit www.productmindset.com and pick up a copy of "The Product Mindset: Succeed in the Digital Economy by Changing the Way Your Organization Thinks," by 3Pillar CEO David DeWolf and VP of UX/UI for CoStar Group Jessica Hall.

About Software Development Europe

Software Development Europe, Inc., is a U.S.-based company with multiple software development labs in Czech Republic. Founded in 1995, Software Development Europe develops and delivers software solutions that contribute substantially to customer success. The company's vision is to make developing software products for customers a "pleasure" with highly intelligent, quality-focused and English-speaking software engineers. Software Development Europe has proven excellence to customers ranging from early stage startups to Fortune 500 companies in verticals including healthcare, finance and banking, IOT, manufacturing and education.

