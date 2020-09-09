3Pillar Global Announces Partnership With Able

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global ("3Pillar"), a leading developer of innovative digital products, today announced a new partnership with Able , formerly EmployStream, the leading provider of onboarding automation to the staffing industry.

"Able has a fantastic problem: they have an incredible product that's generating heightened demand - especially as the pandemic accelerates the staffing industry's digital transformation," said Kim Mirazimi, VP of 3Pillar's Technology portfolio. "We look forward to strengthening Able's already solid foundation and empowering them on their growth trajectory."

Able provides intuitive, mobile-friendly technology to make the hiring and onboarding process flexible and efficient for recruiters and candidates. In recent years, the company has secured engagements with global recruitment firms, and the market demand accelerated by ongoing workforce disruptions has allowed the company to really stretch and improve their delivery and support capabilities. 3Pillar's partnership will supplement the resources and processes needed to support rapid growth without sacrificing Able's commitment to customer success.

"We need all hands on deck these days, and at Able we're working to break down the barriers that prevent people from getting to work," said Dominic O'Connor, CTO of Able. "We're excited to confidently serve more customers and lean into the growing demand for our platform with the support of the 3Pillar team's skills and expertise."

For more information on 3Pillar Global and their work building software products for digitally-transforming businesses, visit www.3pillarglobal.com .

About 3Pillar Global

3Pillar Global builds breakthrough software products that power digital businesses. 3Pillar is an innovative product development partner whose solutions drive rapid revenue, market share, and customer growth for industry leaders like CARFAX, Fortune, and PBS. Leveraging a lean and agile approach, 3Pillar delivers value-generating, digital solutions with specialized product strategy and management, user experience design, as well as software and data engineering expertise across mobile, cloud, and disruptive technologies. Visit www.3pillarglobal.com for more information and career opportunities. To learn more about the Product Mindset, visit www.productmindset.com and pick up a copy of "The Product Mindset: Succeed in the Digital Economy by Changing the Way Your Organization Thinks," by 3Pillar CEO David DeWolf and VP of Product Strategy & Design Jessica Hall.

About Able

Able offers a fully-featured onboarding automation platform to help staffing firms ensure all candidates have a world-class onboarding experience. The company's cloud-based, mobile-first platform makes qualifying, hiring, and engaging candidates easy for everyone involved. Able can automate even the most complex of hiring workflows, so staffing firms can hire up to 90 percent faster at half the cost. For more information, visit www.ableteams.com and follow Able on LinkedIn .

SOURCE 3Pillar Global

Related Links

http://www.3pillarglobal.com

