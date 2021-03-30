3Pillar Global Continues Global Expansion With New Guatemala Office

FAIRFAX, Va., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global, a leading developer of innovative digital products, today announced its continued expansion in Latin America with the opening of a new development center in Guatemala City, Guatemala.

"The great companies we work with demand rapid, high quality development of digital solutions and products, and our global team is what makes that possible," said Jamie Whitacre, Senior Vice President of Talent at 3Pillar Global. "Our new location in Guatemala brings with it talented new team members that strengthen our ability to work on a client's unique schedule and match their rapid pace of digital transformation."

The addition of a delivery center in Guatemala builds on 3Pillar's recent acquisitions in Latin America. In 2020, the firm acquired Costa Rica-based software development firm Isthmus Software and added a delivery center in Mexico through the acquisition of Arizona-based Tiempo Development. 3Pillar's expanding global workforce will now exceed 1,600 product developers and innovation strategists across 6 countries.

"The technology sector in Latin America is thriving and growing, and we're thrilled to tap into the Guatemala market as we expand our presence in this region of the world," said Marie-France Beaulieu, Managing Director at 3Pillar Global.

3Pillar has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the U.S. eight times, was a 2019 CODiE award winner for Outsourcing Firm of the Year, received the 2019 Global Digital Product Development Services Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan, and was recognized by research advisory firm Forrester three years running as a leading digital experience provider and custom software development firm. 3Pillar is also a three-time winner of the Washington Post's Top Workplaces award and has been honored as Great Place to Work Certified in India for four consecutive years by the Great Place to Work Institute, and in 2020, 3Pillar founder and CEO David DeWolf was named a winner of the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Mid-Atlantic Award, presented by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US).

3Pillar Global builds breakthrough software products that power digital businesses. 3Pillar is an innovative product development partner whose solutions drive rapid revenue, market share, and customer growth for industry leaders like CARFAX, Fortune, and PBS. Leveraging a lean and agile approach, 3Pillar delivers value-generating, digital solutions with specialized product strategy and management, user experience design, as well as software and data engineering expertise across mobile, cloud, and disruptive technologies.

