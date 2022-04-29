3Pillar Global Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2022 American Business Awards®

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. 3Pillar Global was honored in the Achievement in Growth category. A full list of 2022 winners can be found at this link .

Over the last four years, 3Pillar Global has nearly quadrupled in revenue and doubled in team size. One of the judges summarized their achievements and remarked, "Great acquisitions, international expansions, 30% revenue growth and recognition by the Inc. 5000's list of fastest growing companies and doubling the workforce is a lot of achievement within a 2 year period especially during the pandemic. This falls well above average for even successful businesses during a tough economic climate."

"We're honored to be recognized by Stevie® and the American Business Awards® in the category of Achievement in Growth," said 3Pillar CEO David DeWolf. "Our incredible growth over the last year wouldn't have been possible without our amazing high performing global team. We thank the Stevie® and the American Business Awards® for the recognition of their hard work and achievements, and congratulate the rest of this year's honorees."

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13.

Tickets are now on sale .

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

For more information on 3Pillar Global and their work building software products for digitally-transforming businesses, visit www.3pillarglobal.com .

About 3Pillar Global

3Pillar Global builds breakthrough software products that power cutting-edge digital transformations and define the next generation of digital business. 3Pillar's innovative product development solutions drive rapid revenue, increase market share, and ensure customer growth. Leveraging the "Product Mindset," 3Pillar delivers disruptive and transformative digital and software products to clients across industries, from CARFAX and Fortune to PBS. Visit www.3pillarglobal.com for more information and career opportunities. To learn more about the Product Mindset, visit www.productmindset.com and pick up a copy of "The Product Mindset: Succeed in the Digital Economy by Changing the Way Your Organization Thinks," by 3Pillar CEO David DeWolf and VP of UX/UI for CoStar Group Jessica Hall.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of The 2022 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

