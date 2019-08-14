3Pillar Global Named Among Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global, a leading developer of innovative digital products, today announced it was included on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S.

"Our global team works incredibly hard to drive successful digital product transformation and growth for our clients, and we're proud to once again be recognized as one of the fastest growing businesses in the country," said David DeWolf, CEO of 3Pillar Global.

Ranked 4,539 on the annual listing of 5,000 rapidly growing innovators, 3Pillar Global has grown by 65% over the last three years and closed 2018 with an annual revenue of more than $50 million.

This is the eighth time 3Pillar Global has been listed on the Inc. 5000 thanks to its signature Product Mindset approach to digital product development. All of the company's 900-plus employees around the globe are trained to serve a wide variety of clients by building for customer needs, excelling at change, and minimizing time to value creation. This framework allows 3Pillar to help clients thrive in the rapidly changing digital economy and offer adaptable, revenue-generating products.

"Our recent research with Forrester Consulting showed that most business leaders don't feel equipped to keep pace with the demands of the digital product market," said Heather Combs, CRO of 3Pillar Global. "That's where 3Pillar's Product Mindset comes to the rescue. Over and over, we've seen this way of thinking drive transformative growth for us and our clients."

The Inc. 5000 provides an annual ranking of America's fastest growing private companies. The companies named in the 2019 list collectively represent $237.7 billion in annual revenue.

For more information on 3Pillar Global's Inc. 5000 ranking or to view the full 2019 list, click here.

Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About 3Pillar Global

3Pillar Global builds breakthrough software products that power digital businesses. 3Pillar is an innovative product development partner whose solutions drive rapid revenue, market share, and customer growth for industry leaders like CARFAX, Fortune, and PBS. Leveraging a lean and agile approach, 3Pillar delivers value-generating, digital solutions with specialized product strategy and management, user experience design, as well as software and data engineering expertise across mobile, cloud, and disruptive technologies. Visit www.3pillarglobal.com for more information and career opportunities. To learn more about the Product Mindset, visit www.productmindset.com and pick up a copy of "The Product Mindset: Succeed in the Digital Economy by Changing the Way Your Organization Thinks," by 3Pillar CEO David DeWolf and VP of Product Strategy & Design Jessica Hall (available September 2019).

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

SOURCE 3Pillar Global