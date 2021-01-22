3Pillar Global Names Heather Combs As CCO

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global ("3Pillar"), a leading developer of innovative digital products, today announced that former Chief Operating Officer Heather Combs has been appointed to the role of Chief Commercial Officer.

In her expanded role, Combs will continue to serve as a key member of 3Pillar's executive leadership team, helping drive the company's growth strategies, revenue generation, expertise development and client satisfaction in addition to leading 3Pillar's industry portfolios, identifying and integrating new growth markets and client engagement opportunities.

"The global pandemic has accelerated digital transformation by five to ten years and as a result, our clients require strong partnership in building their next generation of product offerings," said David DeWolf, CEO of 3Pillar Global. "Heather brings a unique combination of market understanding and client focused leadership that I am confident will help us elevate and scale our commercial organization."

Combs has served in various executive leadership roles at 3Pillar where her strategies helped drive sustained double-digit growth. She previously led the company's marketing, business development and operations as chief revenue officer and then focused her work into the role of chief operations officer, overseeing the development and operations of shared services and the integration of new acquisitions, offices and markets within 3Pillar's go-to-market machine. She will now blend both of these roles into a focus on the growth ahead for 3Pillar as the company accelerates both organically and through continued strategic acquisitions.

"As 3Pillar continues to grow, so does our opportunity to help clients across industries realize digital transformation that will allow them to thrive," Combs said. "I'm thrilled to be stepping into this expanded role and working to deepen our services capabilities for clients in areas ripe for innovative solutions."

For more information on 3Pillar Global and their work building software products for digitally-transforming businesses, visit www.3pillarglobal.com .

About 3Pillar Global

3Pillar Global builds breakthrough software products that power digital businesses. 3Pillar is an innovative product development partner whose solutions drive rapid revenue, market share, and customer growth for industry leaders like CARFAX, Fortune, and PBS. Leveraging a lean and agile approach, 3Pillar delivers value-generating, digital solutions with specialized product strategy and management, user experience design, as well as software and data engineering expertise across mobile, cloud, and disruptive technologies. Visit www.3pillarglobal.com for more information and career opportunities. To learn more about the Product Mindset, visit www.productmindset.com and pick up a copy of "The Product Mindset: Succeed in the Digital Economy by Changing the Way Your Organization Thinks," by 3Pillar CEO David DeWolf and VP of UX/UI for CoStar Group Jessica Hall.

SOURCE 3Pillar Global