3Pillar Global Recognized by Great Place to Work® Institute in India

NOIDA, India, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global, a leading developer of innovative digital products, has been recognized for its "Commitment to Being a Great Place to Work™" in India by the Great Place to Work® Institute for leveraging the Great Place to Work® framework to assess and improve its workplace culture over the years.

Additionally, Govind Negi, Senior Director of Talent Management and Delivery Center Lead at 3Pillar India, was awarded the "HR Leader Award" for his commitment to creating a great place to work.

"I'm beyond humbled to receive this honor, but I didn't earn it alone," said Negi. "Our entire team is fully committed to creating a workplace where everyone feels heard and that the company's success is their success."

"Plenty of companies can put in the hard work it takes to create a workplace built on trust which makes people feel supported. But only those with incredible dedication and determination can maintain that culture through years of rapid change," said David DeWolf, CEO of 3Pillar Global. "Our team in India is full of these kinds of amazing people, and I couldn't be more proud of them for building the trust necessary to thrive, and I'm even more proud of their ability to maintain that trust through the unprecedented challenges we've seen over the last year."

This recognition is a reflection of 3Pillar Global's determination to heavily invest in its employees, which is key to their ability to deliver industry-leading digital products for companies and organizations like PBS, CARFAX, Fortune, and many more. With more than 1,900 team members in offices across 9 countries, 3Pillar has also been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the U.S. eight times and listed as one of the Washington Post's Top Workplaces three times.

About Great Place to Work® Institute

Great Place to Work® Institute is a global research, consulting and training firm that helps organizations identify, create and sustain great workplaces through the development of high-trust workplace cultures. Great Place to Work serves businesses, non-profit organizations and government agencies in over 50 countries. To find out more about the Great Place to Work® Institute, visit https://www.greatplacetowork.in/commitment-gptw/#commitment-28

About 3Pillar Global

3Pillar Global builds breakthrough software products that power digital businesses. 3Pillar is an innovative product development partner whose solutions drive rapid revenue, market share, and customer growth for industry leaders like CARFAX, Fortune, and PBS. Leveraging a lean and agile approach, 3Pillar delivers value-generating, digital solutions with specialized product strategy and management, user experience design, as well as software and data engineering expertise across mobile, cloud, and disruptive technologies. Visit www.3pillarglobal.com for more information and career opportunities. To learn more about the Product Mindset, visit www.productmindset.com and pick up a copy of "The Product Mindset: Succeed in the Digital Economy by Changing the Way Your Organization Thinks," by 3Pillar CEO David DeWolf and VP of UX/UI for CoStar Group Jessica Hall.

