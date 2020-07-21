3Pillar Global Welcomes Former IBM Executive David Sawatzky As Chief Delivery Officer

FAIRFAX, Va., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global ("3Pillar"), a leading developer of innovative digital products, today announced that David Sawatzky, former Senior Vice President and Global Leader for Digital Professional Services at Genpact, has joined the executive leadership team as the company's first chief delivery officer.

The addition of the chief delivery officer position is part of 3Pillar's new growth phase, kicked off in early 2020 by a new investment partnership with New York-based private equity investor CIP Capital to fuel the company's promising growth.

In this new role, Sawatzky will oversee the delivery of all 3Pillar services, including its existing world class product development service line. In addition, Sawatzky will lead the development of several new service lines including management consulting and machine learning. By overseeing the strategy and operations of 3Pillar's robust solutions and delivery teams, Sawatzky will ensure 3Pillar continues to deliver premium offerings while pursuing opportunities for growth and evolution.

"David has built an impressive career in digital professional services, and we're delighted to have him and his expertise serving our clients here at 3Pillar," said David DeWolf, CEO of 3Pillar Global. "Adding David in this role to our executive leadership team is an exciting and important step as we continue to grow and strengthen our client delivery capabilities."

Before joining 3Pillar Global as chief delivery officer, Sawatzky served as Senior Vice President & Global Leader for Digital Professional Services at Genpact where he led consulting, delivery and support teams and leveraged partnerships and technical offerings to help clients innovate business and process.

Sawatzky also spent 22 years at IBM, where he held a number of client service leadership roles. In his role as Vice President of SaaS and Client Success for IBM's Cognitive Solutions he led a global team of 2,000 employees to elevate client experiences and drive value through software services, product support, and cloud implementation. During his time at IBM, he helped strengthen client satisfaction and bottom line expansion resulting in double digit NPS improvement and 15 points of margin expansion respectively. He transformed IBM's SaaS business and has been an effective driver of the advancement of client success at IBM and the greater software industry.

Sawatzky previously served on the Professional Services Advisory Board for the Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) and received his MBA from Virginia Tech and a bachelor's degree in economics from George Washington University.

"I'm thrilled to join 3Pillar Global in helping clients successfully transform and thrive in today's digital economy," Sawatzky said. "As the market changes rapidly, client needs are changing as well, and 3Pillar's unique product mindset enables us to deliver not only effective digital products but also an adaptive and holistic way of thinking that our clients can leverage for long-term success. I'm excited to bring that incredible value to all our client experiences."

