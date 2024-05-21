3Pillar Global Welcomes Scott Wilson as Chief Revenue Officer

FAIRFAX, Va., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global, a leading software engineering, consulting and AI-enabled product development firm, today announced the appointment of Scott Wilson to its leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer. Wilson brings more than 30 years of professional services sales experience and a proven track record of driving significant revenue growth. At 3Pillar, Wilson will shape, drive and execute the company's go-to-market strategy, with a focus on fostering high-performing teams to support the firm's continued growth.

"As we continue to drive digital innovation for our clients in today's rapidly evolving technology environment, it's imperative that we bring in deeply experienced executives who understand the challenges our clients face and how to overcome them," said Mike Detwiler, CEO of 3Pillar Global. "Scott's exceptional leadership skills, strategic insight, and consistent success in driving revenue growth make him the perfect fit to lead our sales organization forward in our next stage of growth."

Wilson brings to 3Pillar a deep understanding of sales methodologies and executive-level client engagement. His track record includes transforming sales cultures, creating highly skilled and impactful sales teams, and nurturing strategic partnerships that drive large transformational projects for his clients.

Prior to joining 3Pillar, Wilson served as the Americas Consulting Sales Leader at Microsoft, where he led a talented organization of strategic sellers, architects, and operations and pursuit management teams. His visionary leadership and strategic acumen consistently resulted in the company surpassing revenue targets and fostering high-performing teams.

"3Pillar's commitment to innovation and excellence aligns with my passion for driving strategic growth and fostering high-performing teams," said Scott Wilson. "I'm thrilled to join a company that stands at the forefront of technology innovation, and I look forward to working with the talented team at 3Pillar to deliver exceptional value to our clients and accelerate our growth."

3Pillar Global builds breakthrough software products that power cutting-edge digital transformations and define the next generation of digital business. 3Pillar's innovative product development solutions drive rapid revenue, increase market share, and ensure customer growth. Leveraging the "Product Mindset," 3Pillar delivers disruptive and transformative digital and software products to clients across industries, from CARFAX and Fortune to PBS. Visit www.3pillarglobal.com for more information and career opportunities.

