3Pillar Global's Scott Frost Named 2023 CIO of the Year ORBIE® Award Winner

News provided by

3Pillar Global

01 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global, a leading developer of breakthrough digital products, today announced that its Chief Information Officer (CIO), Scott Frost, has been honored with the Capital CIO 2023 CIO of the Year ORBIE® award in the Corporate category. The prestigious award recognizes technology executives for their outstanding leadership, innovation, and excellence within the rapidly growing technology landscape.

Scott Frost's nomination for the Capital CIO ORBIE® Awards stems from his transformative leadership and 27+ years of experience in the IT space. Throughout his career, Scott has consistently driven positive change, matured technology operations, and strengthened security measures for organizations under his guidance. At 3Pillar Global, he has been instrumental in obtaining SOC 2 and ISO certifications and has played a vital role in ensuring smooth technology integration during company acquisitions.

"Receiving the Capital CIO ORBIE® Award is a tremendous honor, and it underscores the significance of Scott's leadership and impact," said 3Pillar Global's Chief Financial Officer, Jeff Sperber. "He has not only elevated our operations globally as an organization, he has helped enhance the security and reliability of the products our teams deliver for clients around the world each and every day. This is the true measure of Scott's impact and shows why he is such a deserving winner of the award."

"I am deeply humbled and honored to receive the ORBIE® Award," said Scott Frost. "This achievement is a testament to the incredible team we have at 3Pillar Global and I am truly proud of our collective accomplishments."

The CIO ORBIE® Awards have been a benchmark of excellence in the technology industry for over two decades, acknowledging the most accomplished technology leaders in the nation. The Capital CIO ORBIE® Awards, specifically tailored for the Capital region, celebrate exceptional CIOs who have demonstrated remarkable excellence in technology leadership.

About 3Pillar Global
3Pillar Global builds breakthrough software products that power cutting-edge digital transformations and define the next generation of digital business. 3Pillar's innovative product development solutions drive rapid revenue, increase market share, and ensure customer growth. Leveraging the "Product Mindset," 3Pillar delivers disruptive and transformative digital and software products to clients across industries, from CARFAX and Fortune to PBS. Visit www.3pillarglobal.com for more information and career opportunities.

SOURCE 3Pillar Global

