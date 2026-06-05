3Pillar Names Andres Angelani CEO and Launches HelixAI, Its Open Agentic Transformation Platform

3Pillar Integrates Platform and Services to Help Clients "Transform While They Perform" with AI

FAIRFAX, Va., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 3Pillar announces a pivotal evolution in its business with two major milestones: the appointment of Andres Angelani — a well-known AI transformation leader in the software engineering industry — as its Chief Executive Officer, and the official launch of HelixAI — 3Pillar's open, composable AI transformation platform that gives enterprises the agentic tools, insight, governance, and infrastructure to realize significant value from AI across their business. Together, these announcements signal 3Pillar's intent to become the leader in next-gen AI transformation for large and mid-market enterprises looking to build new AI integrated products and agentic workflows that power modern business operations.

"The window for enterprises to secure a competitive advantage in the AI era is short, and winning requires doing two things at once: you have to transform while you perform," said Angelani. "At 3Pillar, we are first and foremost a world-class technology services company. HelixAI is the product of that deep service DNA which evolved directly from our hands-on engineering work with clients over the last two years. We aren't just handing over software, we are embedding our agentic Helix Pods into our clients' teams to speed up the development of new AI-native software, modernize legacy systems and scale AI-driven operations safely, at pace, and in their controlled and carefully governed environments."

Evolving Services Through HelixAI

HelixAI is not a rigid software product, but an open, composable platform that 3Pillar's engineering teams use alongside client engineering teams to accelerate business outcomes. It combines system intelligence, governed agentic delivery, and a model-agnostic runtime into a single operating layer for agentic pods. Because the platform is open by design, every decision record, governance rule, and line of infrastructure code remains entirely in the client's repositories, ensuring they own their AI IP completely.

"HelixAI is the engine that allows our services teams to deliver unprecedented 2-5x speed and governance," said Pankaj Chawla, Chief Innovation Officer. "What we are launching today has been tested in production across 3Pillar client engagements for the past year. Components like Helix ATLAS, our governed knowledge layer, and Helix AIRE, our agentic SDLC layer, are already driving faster delivery and lower costs. Andres' experience accelerates our ability to scale this platform-enhanced services model globally."

A Track Record of Service Leadership

Angelani brings more than twenty-five years of executive leadership in technology services and digital engineering to 3Pillar, including pioneering AI-powered delivery models and building deep co-innovation partnerships with global enterprises. He most recently served as CEO of Wizeline. Prior to that, he served as CEO of Softvision, leading it through its acquisition by Cognizant and subsequently running Cognizant's multi-billion-dollar Digital Engineering practice globally. He began his career as a founding team member of Globant, which he helped scale from a startup to a NYSE IPO.

"Andres understands exactly how technology services must evolve to meet this moment," said Mike Salfity, Chairman of the Board. "He has a proven track record of scaling services organizations by focusing on deep client partnership. With Andres at the helm and HelixAI powering our engineering delivery, 3Pillar is uniquely positioned to help enterprises successfully navigate their AI journeys without dropping the ball on current performance."

"3Pillar has been building toward this moment for years, investing in the platform, the methodology, and the people to lead enterprises through the most significant technology transformation of our time," said Matt Hankins, Managing Director and Co-Head of H.I.G. Advantage and Board Member, 3Pillar. "Andres is exactly the leader this company needs right now. His track record of scaling technology services organizations and his hands-on experience driving agentic transformation make him uniquely qualified to take 3Pillar, and HelixAI, to the next level."

Angelani is the author of two award-winning books on business evolution, The Never Ending Digital Journey and Transforming While Performing. He has received multiple HITEC 100 honors and has been recognized as an influential business leader by Crain's New York Business.

About 3Pillar

3Pillar is an AI transformation partner that helps enterprises build AI-native products and intelligent agents that optimize their business operations. With teams across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, 3Pillar serves clients ranging from high-growth companies to global enterprises across financial services, healthcare, media, technology, and other industries. Its HelixAI agentic transformation platform and Helix Pods delivery model deliver AI-governed engineering that is open, portable, and free of vendor lock-in. For more information, visit www.3pillar.ai

SOURCE 3Pillar