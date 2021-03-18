3PL Central Launches Enhanced Small Parcel Suite to Support High-Volume E-commerce and Omnichannel Fulfillment

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3PL Central , the leader in cloud-based Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) built to meet the unique needs of third-party logistics (3PL) warehouses, launched its enhanced Small Parcel Suite with expanded functionality to drive greater efficiency and a paperless warehouse for 3PLs offering e-commerce and omnichannel fulfillment. Built within 3PL Warehouse Manager WMS, the new Small Parcel Suite unifies the pack and ship experience and offers best-practice shipping and eCommerce workflows for high-volume fulfillment operations.

The Small Parcel Suite enables 3PL warehouses to:

Manage Orders: Prepare orders and consolidate packages for shipment.

Process High-Volume Batches: Print up to 1,000 shipping labels per batch for small parcel fulfillment.

Rate Shop between shipping carriers: Automatically print labels with the lowest carrier cost for a chosen shipment speed.

Integrate with Shipping Carriers: Set up carrier accounts with USPS, UPS, and more in minutes.

Print Amazon Buy Labels: For 3PL warehouses with customers who are part of Seller Fulfilled Prime, print labels from directly within the WMS.

"Small Parcel Suite has drastically increased our efficiency in processing orders," said Frazer Kinsley, chief executive officer of Hook Logistics. "To have a consolidated view for scanning, packing, labelling, and shipping is a lifesaver. Small Parcel has elevated our current abilities to allow for faster scanning verification, thereby allowing our team to process small parcel orders even faster. Not only has the Small Parcel Suite improved efficiency, it is also very intuitive to use. The training for Small Parcel was self-guided, simple, and very quick, even for our newer employees."

"With ecommerce demand increasing exponentially, we know many 3PL warehouses struggle with inefficient small parcel processes, shipping carrier complexities, and manual data entry," said Jeff Harris, product manager at 3PL Central. "For a 3PL warehouse to scale their growth, they need a WMS that offers streamlined and efficient small parcel functionality to drive efficiency in their pack and ship processes. That's why we've spent intensive time understanding their needs and enhancing our Small Parcel Suite to offer best practice workflows for ecommerce operations."

With Small Parcel Suite, 3PL warehouses can reduce packing time by 50% by offering regular order packing and pack from shelves. The process drives accuracy by ensuring that verified orders are 100% correct. In addition, Small Parcel Suite customers have saved up to $1,500 per month on carrier fees by automatically printing the lowest cost label.

To learn more about 3PL Central's Small Parcel Suite, please go to https://3plcentral.com/products/small-parcel-shipping/.

About 3PL Central

3PL Central is the leader in cloud-based warehouse management system (WMS) solutions built to meet the unique needs of the 3PL warehousing community. Serving as the backbone of our customer's operations, our platform quickly transforms paper-based, error-prone businesses into service leaders who can focus on customer satisfaction, operate more efficiently, and grow faster. Offering a comprehensive warehouse management platform, we make it easy for 3PLs to manage inventory, automate routine tasks, and deliver complete visibility to their customers. As the proven industry leader for over a decade, 3PL Central accurately manages billions of dollars in inventory and processes more than 1 million orders a week from any of our customer's and their customers' systems. To learn more, please visit https://3plcentral.com/.

