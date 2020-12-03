3PL Central Launches New Consulting Services to Support Warehouses' Rapid Growth

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3PL Central , the leader in cloud-based Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) built to meet the unique needs of third-party logistics (3PL) warehouses, today launched a new suite of Consulting Services designed for 3PL warehouses to optimize efficiency, implement best practice workflows, and automate processes. Last week alone, 3PL Warehouse Manager customers saw increased order volume of more than 42% compared to the previous year's Black Friday volumes, highlighting the need for warehouses to create scalable and optimized processes.

In a recent survey, 3PL warehouses cited managing costs (49%), driving operational efficiency (47%), and technology implementation/integration (45%) as the top three challenges within their businesses today — finding and retaining workers came in as a close fourth (43%). Designed to address these challenges, 3PL Central's Consulting Services include a variety of options to overcome the unique challenges associated with efficiency bottlenecks, insufficient IT resources, and time to revenue for new customers.

One-time engagements include custom report creation, new customer setup, best practice consultations, on-site visits, and custom consultations. For warehouses needing greater support with technical integrations, Developer Enablement offers additional API connectivity to help warehouses accelerate technical WMS integration projects. For warehouses that need a technical extension of their team, Premium Account Services offers the skills of a product expert for technical and functional support.

"With 3PL warehouses experiencing unprecedented order volumes and the strain of increasing ecommerce demand, we've had numerous inquiries for process and program optimization to improve efficiency," said Dave Spellman, 3PL Central vice president of customer success. "Additionally, some warehouses may lack in-house IT, Development or System Administration staff to support strategic initiatives like new technology integrations and new customer onboarding. With our Consulting Services, 3PL warehouses can obtain expert advice on how to eliminate process bottlenecks and scale their business for new customer acquisition."

Click here to learn more about 3PL Central's Consulting Services.

About 3PL Central

3PL Central is the leader in cloud-based warehouse management system (WMS) solutions built to meet the unique needs of the 3PL warehousing community. Serving as the backbone of our customers' operations, our platform quickly transforms paper-based, error-prone businesses into service leaders who can focus on customer satisfaction, operate more efficiently, and grow faster. Offering a comprehensive warehouse management platform, we make it easy for 3PLs to manage inventory, automate routine tasks, and deliver complete visibility to their customers. As the proven industry leader for over a decade, 3PL Central accurately manages billions of dollars in inventory and processes more than one million orders a week from any of our customers' and their customers' systems. To learn more, please visit https://3plcentral.com/.

Media Contact:

Rachel Trindade

310-356-7546

[email protected]

www.3PLcentral.com

Related Files

Horizontal logo.png

Related Links

Company website

Benchmark Report

SOURCE 3PL Central