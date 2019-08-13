3PL Central Releases SmartScan, a Modern Mobile Scanning Solution That Delivers 'The Paperless Warehouse' on Virtually Any Device

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 3PL Central, the leader in cloud-based warehouse management system (WMS) solutions built to meet the unique needs of the 3PL warehousing community, today announced the release of SmartScan, a completely new mobile scanning application that directly integrates with 3PL Warehouse Manager™. SmartScan allows warehouses to move away from manual, error-prone paper-based processes to increase accuracy and efficiency inside their warehouse by offering a hands-free and paperless experience for warehouse staff. In fact, inventory accuracy is only 63% accurate without a WMS or mobile scanning in place.

3PL Central conducted dozens of interviews with warehouse professionals from top-performing 3PLs, resulting in a best practice mobile solution designed specifically for third-party logistics companies that supports both traditional B2B services and ecommerce fulfillment. SmartScan builds on the momentum of the recently announced 3PL Intelligence Initiative to deliver optimized omnichannel fulfillment for 3PLs and their customers. The product dynamically delivers data to operators so they can seamlessly react to changing priorities and measure warehouse and employee performance in real time.

With the rising growth of ecommerce fulfillment, today's most efficient warehouses must deliver increased efficiency, real-time visibility, and accuracy their customers demand and move away from error-prone paper-based processes to modern, paperless processes. A study conducted by hardware manufacturer Zebra found while 73% of consumers are omnichannel shoppers, only 39% of supply chain respondents believe they're operating at an omnichannel level. With the demand for up-to-the-minute status updates, 3PLs require a comprehensive mobile solution, such as 3PL Central's SmartScan, that offers an array of advantages over their current solutions including:

Improved labor accountability and efficiency: Communicate every action a warehouse employee performs

Better order accuracy: Data flows seamlessly from scanning devices and automatically tracks tasks in the system

Complete visibility: Warehouse staff and customers will be able to view the order status in real time

While SmartScan supports traditional 3PL processes (pallet in/pallet out, carton in/carton out, receiving, etc.), warehouses providing ecommerce and omnichannel fulfillment services will be the biggest beneficiaries of this new solution. Offering this level of visibility is critical for warehouses looking to better serve their customers and win new business.

Dozens of 3PL Central customers have already been using SmartScan to save time and money. One of the earliest adopters, The Northeast Group, has been working directly with the 3PL Central product team as a member of its Customer Advisory Board to help with product direction and ensuring that the product was a great fit for high-volume warehouses.

"We are loving the direction of the new SmartScan app," said Pete Tromblee, Chief Information Officer at The Northeast Group. "3PL Central listened to our feedback and challenges with mobile scanning and even implemented our ideas. Thanks to SmartScan, we are now one step closer to our goal of becoming a paperless warehouse and I'm confident SmartScan is truly built for the unique needs of the 3PL warehousing community."

"We spent hundreds of hours in close collaboration with our customers to design a product that we believe is industry-leading," said Jeff Harris, Senior Product Manager at 3PL Central. "Customer reactions to SmartScan have been beyond our wildest expectations. This product takes our industry-leading warehouse management product and further widens our lead over other providers looking to serve the 3PL industry."

SmartScan is built on a modern architecture that allows it to run on both enterprise-class hardware, such as the Zebra MC9300 or MC3300 as well as consumer devices such as Android phones and tablets; a warehouse can choose the hardware that is right for their environment, customer needs, and budget – and can even run different hardware in different parts of the warehouse, based upon the task.

The SmartScan product is available today to 3PL Central customers. Third-party warehouses looking to gain the visibly, accuracy, and efficiency of SmartScan should call 888-375-2368 or visit www.3plcentral.com.

Media Contact:

Chelsea Mori

Phone: 310-341-3251

Email: cmori@3plcentral.com

Related Images

3pl-central.jpg

SOURCE 3PL Central

Related Links

http://www.3plcentral.com

