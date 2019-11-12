3PL Central Unveils New Partner and Developer Programs Designed to Build Upon the Most Comprehensive Cloud-Based 3PL Warehouse Management Platform

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 3PL Central, the leader in cloud-based warehouse management systems (WMS) built to meet the unique needs of third-party logistics (3PL) warehouses, today announced the launch of a new partnership and developer program that extends the value of the 3PL Central Platform. The platform is positioned at the center of the 3PL Intelligence Ecosystem that currently includes partners such as ShipStation, Techdinamics, TMW, Emkat, and SPS Commerce; plus hosts a fast-growing, active developer community with dozens of members, and delivers hundreds of out-of-the-box integrations to EDI, ecommerce, shipping, technology, and hardware solutions. With these new programs, 3PL Central further enables customers, partners, and developers to easily discover and effectively leverage best-of-breed solutions and services. The 3PL Intelligence Ecosystem also provides access to resources needed to efficiently operate, scale, and increase customer satisfaction while quickly delivering value.

An industry pioneer, 3PL Central introduced the first cloud-based WMS solutions created for 3PL warehouses and has delivered best practices to the industry for well over a decade. The company continues to raise the bar by delivering trusted technology and services through its new partner and developer programs. To date, 600 access credentials have been issued to connect more than 7,000 different endpoints. High-volume processors are creating hundreds of thousands of orders per day, and more than 250 customers are already connected to the 3PL Central Platform through external API access and the 3PL Intelligence Ecosystem.

3PL Central for Partners

3PL Central collaborates with trusted partners to leverage the 3PL Central Platform and deliver world-class programs, applications, and integrations. These are designed to help warehouses and their customers connect to the entire supply chain and scale at a record pace.

With the new 3PL Central partner program, partners receive additional benefits including access to documentation, collateral, exclusive-use APIs, dedicated technical support, and more, making connecting to the platform simple for developers and seamless for the customer. The partner program is launching with inaugural members: ShipStation, Techdinamics, TMW, Emkat, and SPS Commerce.

"In this dynamic environment, it's exciting to partner with 3PL Central to meet the demands of our customers," said Reg Adams, vice president at Techdinamics Group. "The company's commitment to enhanced platform development, new applications, and expanded build-outs with the latest API technology in support of this growth are exactly what these exploding ecommerce markets need. Furthermore, 3PL Central's expanding ecosystem enables our customers to maximize the value of the platform."

3PL Central for Developers

3PL Central also hosts a thriving community of customer and third-party developers. They can tap into a network of expert help and peer support to interact and exchange ideas, challenges, and solutions. Programs and services for developers include:

The Developer Program - An introduction to the 3PL Central Platform and foundation for increased development opportunities. This standard level includes benefits such as access to free API documentation and community support to learn about best practices, example code, and a network of external and internal API developers.

- An introduction to the 3PL Central Platform and foundation for increased development opportunities. This standard level includes benefits such as access to free API documentation and community support to learn about best practices, example code, and a network of external and internal API developers. The Preferred Developer Program - For power users looking to build advanced connectivity or deploy a connection to multiple endpoints. The new Preferred Developer Program includes all the benefits of the Developer Program level, plus additional perks such as early access to new API functions, exclusive use of APIs, and more. Membership to both the Developer and Preferred Developer Programs is free.

- For power users looking to build advanced connectivity or deploy a connection to multiple endpoints. The new Preferred Developer Program includes all the benefits of the Developer Program level, plus additional perks such as early access to new API functions, exclusive use of APIs, and more. Membership to both the Developer and Preferred Developer Programs is free. Developer Enablement Services - High-level consultative support to turbocharge development efforts and receive support for all API integration programs. These are paid services that offer priority access to live help. The new program is only available to direct 3PL Central customers but can be extended to their customers and third-party developers.

"The 3PL Central Developer Enablement Services have been extremely valuable to us with the development of custom integrations," said Tim Fell, director of information technology at Champion Logistics Group. "Many of our customers have unique requirements and without the API tools, we'd be unable to support their needs. The latest API enhancement for the integration of billing data empowers us to connect to 3PL Warehouse Manager with our financial system, improving the efficiency of our billing processes. 3PL Central's technical team listened to our needs and has provided a solid integration tool. I look forward to continue collaborating with 3PL Central as we both continue to grow."

About 3PL Central

3PL Central is the leader in cloud-based warehouse management system (WMS) solutions built to meet the unique needs of the 3PL warehousing community. Serving as the backbone of our customers' operations, our platform quickly transforms paper-based, error-prone businesses into service leaders who can focus on customer satisfaction, operate more efficiently, and grow faster. Offering a comprehensive warehouse management platform, we make it easy for 3PLs to manage inventory, automate routine tasks, and deliver complete visibility to their customers. As the proven industry leader for over a decade, 3PL Central accurately manages billions of dollars in inventory and processes more than one million orders a week from any of our customers and their customers' systems. For press inquiries and questions, please contact us.

