3PL Central's WMS Will Provide Foundation for Operational Transformation for ENERGY Transportation Group

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3PL Central, the leader in cloud-based Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) built to meet the unique needs of third-party logistics (3PL) warehouses, announced today that ENERGY Transportation Group, a leading logistics brokerage focused on cross-border fulfillment, has implemented 3PL Warehouse Manager as their WMS of choice.

ENERGY Transportation Group operates four facilities across Canada and the United States, with plans for continued expansion. Servicing clients with cross-border and domestic shipping needs, they tailor their services to meet their customers' unique supply chain needs.

"We knew with the right WMS that we could dramatically reduce administrative tasks and free up 40% to 50% of time for our warehouse team members," said Michael Cinquino, President at ENERGY Transportation Group. "Our customers are growing, and we are growing, so we are driven to think differently about how we continue to add value to our customers' experience. That's why we selected 3PL Warehouse Manager to automate our warehouse. With its ease of use, flexibility, and ability to scale with our business, it provides the reliable and integrated platform upon which we can continue to innovate."

"ENERGY Transportation Group doesn't shy away from new technology, they embrace it," said Dan Salazar, chief revenue officer at 3PL Central. "With their continued focus on growth and plans for rapid expansion, 3PL Central knew our WMS could enable them to eliminate manual tasks, automate billing and invoicing, and provide their customers with greater visibility to inventory. Efficiency enables scale. With this investment, they have laid the foundation for future growth."

ABOUT ENERGY TRANSPORTATION GROUP

Founded over 14 years ago, ENERGY Transportation Group is committed to investing in new technologies to anticipate and respond to the demands of an ever-changing industry. This commitment has led to the diversification of their services and to the exploration of new markets. ENERGY Transportation Group is owned and operated in Montreal with offices in Toronto, Chicago, and Chattanooga, offering services across the North American market. ENERGY demonstrates expertise in providing personalized, innovative, and reliable solutions to meet even the most complex challenges.

About 3PL Central

3PL Central is the leader in cloud-based warehouse management system (WMS) solutions built to meet the unique needs of the 3PL warehousing community. Serving as the backbone of our customers' operations, our platform quickly transforms paper-based, error-prone businesses into service leaders can focus on customer satisfaction, operate more efficiently, and grow faster. Offering a comprehensive warehouse management platform, we make it easy for 3PLs to manage inventory, automate routine tasks, and deliver complete visibility to their customers. As the proven industry leader for over a decade, 3PL Central accurately manages billions of dollars in inventory and processes more than 1 million orders a week from our customers' systems.

